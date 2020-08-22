Energy Saving Tips for Winter

Everyone wants to save energy because its consumption affects your pocket and financial status. If you want to save some money, then you must know some tips to save energy. The energy-saving tips will reduce the use of electricity or gas, and eventually, you will save money.

In winter, we use space heaters that drastically increase the bill of electricity or gas, depending on the type of your heater. You cannot omit the use of the appliance from your life because it is a necessity, but you can reduce its usage and energy consumption. Today, we are going to share some simple tips that will help you save energy and money. You can stay comfortable at a lower cost by considering the tips. So, let’s start the discussion.

Use An Energy Efficient Space Heaters

Central heating consumes a lot of energy, and at the end of the month, you have to pay substantial bills. The problem with central heating is that it heats your entire house, even the places where you are not present. It heats unnecessary places, which is equivalent to the waste of energy. If you are in a room, then there is no need to use central heating.

You can save energy by using The Most Energy Efficient Space heaters. You can move the radiator to the room where you want to spend time. If you are in a room, you can turn off the central heating and use a portable heater. The heater will warm up that area where you are present. It will consume a fraction of the energy consumed by central heating. Central is only beneficial if you want to warm up different rooms and areas of your house at the same time. Otherwise, a space heater is the best option, and you can check out Heatercamp to see what the models are and how they work.

Use a Programmable Thermostat

Many people ignore the importance of a programmable thermostat. A programmable thermostat is an excellent device that can reduce your monthly bill. You can precisely set the temperature you need, and even a 1˚ change in temperature can greatly affect the bill. It is necessary to set the optimum temperature for the efficient working of the space heater. So, you must install a programmable thermostat and set the optimum temperature according to your needs. It’s better to keep the temperature as low as possible.

You can also set a timer to turn off the heating system. Moreover, when you are leaving home, you can lower the temperature to save energy. Some smart thermostats can automatically adjust the optimum temperature during day and night to save energy.

Check for Draughts and Leaks

You must check for draughts and leaks; otherwise, everything will be useless. There can be tiny spaces near the window or under the door. The heat escapes from these gaps and spaces. You need to close all these leaks to prevent the cool breeze from getting into your room. You can check for leaks by placing a hand near the window. You can also use a candle to check the leaks. If there is any leak, the candle will go out. You can seal the leaks with sealants and draught excluders. If there are no leaks and gaps, then your space heater will work more efficiently.

Double Glazing

If you have windows in your room, then you must have a double-glazed glass. Double glazing prevents the heat from escaping from the windows. No matter whether there are curtains or not, it will not allow the heat to escape. The reason behind this is the vacuum or gas that is used in double glazing. So, there is no medium from which the heat can pass. For better efficiency, you can also try triple glazed windows. The space heater will be able to work more efficiently.

If your windows are not double/triple glazed, then you must keep them covered with thick and dark-colored curtains. The curtains can reduce the escape of heat from your room.

Insulate Your Attic

It is important to insulate the attic because it can be a major cause of heat escape. People usually do not pay attention to the insulation of the attic. It has a significant impact on the efficiency of your space heater. If the area above your room is chilled due to the deposition of ice at the roof or cool breeze, then your room will not be able to retain heat for a long time. The only solution to this problem is the insulation. You can insulate your attic using different insulating materials. The common materials for attic insulation are fiberglass, cellulose, polyurethane, mineral wool, etc. The insulation will keep the area above your room warm, and your heater will perform better.

Wall and Floor Insulation

Walls and floors can also affect the performance of the space heater. If there are any gaps in the walls or floor, you need to seal them. You can use fiberglass, rock wool, polyurethane, or any other insulation. It’s important to cover every corner of the floor. Nearly 15% of the heat escapes from non-insulated floors. If you cannot insulate your floor, then it’s better to use thick carpets and rugs.

Reduce Heat Loss from Fireplace

If there is a fireplace in your home, then you need to keep the damper closed when the fireplace is not in use. Otherwise, cool air will enter your house from the chimney. If you do not use the fireplace, then you can also seal it permanently to avoid any air passage. There should not be any space from where the heat can escape.

Final Words

If you want to save money in winters, then you should reduce the energy used by the space heaters. In winters, people use space heaters, which increases the monthly bills. You need to use your space heater efficiently to reduce the consumption of energy. The heat from the heater should not escape from the room. We have shared some tips that can help you reduce the energy bills. You can follow the tips and make the use of the space heater more efficient.

Save energy, save money!