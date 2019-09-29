Erik Kuselias Bio, Career, Net Worth

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

As far as his personal life is concerned, he was born in Hamden, CT, the USA. It is also worth mentioning that his parents are of Syriac origin. He spent his childhood in his town of birth, and it should be mentioned that he used to play baseball during his childhood. Some of the intricacies about his playing baseball include playing with the people who became all-stars, such as Jeff Bagwell, Brad Ausmus, and Mo Vaughn. When we are talking about his education, we should mention that he graduated from Brown University. This is not the only university he attended since he also attended the University of Michigan, Law School, and the University of Columbia. An interesting note is that he started his Ph.D. studies at the last one. He started to work as a lawyer, and his first employment was at Goldblatt, Kuselias & Rashba, P.C.

Erik Kuselias Career

Erik Kuselias can be said to have a very rich and colorful professional career. It should be mentioned that he is most known to be a host on both TV and radio and that he has worked for some of the biggest networks in the USA.

SportsBash

This was the show which Erik Kuselias started together with his brother, but the show did not last for a long time since his brother was the first one to leave it in 2005 because he wanted to try something else. Erik also decided to leave the show in 2007.

NASCAR Now

Many people believe that this was his breakthrough in the big league. His debut took place on the 5th of February in 200. However, he did not stay long here since he was replaced in 2008 season.

ESPN Radio

He has one of the most prominent shows on this radio, and the debut of the show took place on the 17th February in 2009. The name of the show is The Erik Kuselias Show. It should be also mentioned that he is a regular substitute in the show called Mike and Mike in the Morning.

ESPN.com

It should be also mentioned that he was the one in charge of hosting the Emmy Award which was given to the winners of the Fantasy Football Now.

Golf Channel

He started to work on this channel on the 3rd of January in 2011. He was the host of the show called Morning Drive. This was not all since he also had appearances on CNBC when Stanley Cup Playoffs were in process. However, he decided to leave this in 2012 and to move to another company, i.e., to NBC Sports.

Net Worth

As can be seen, he works hard, and he constantly has a lot to do, and it is not a surprise that he succeeded in obtaining quite a lot of money during his career. First of all, we should point out that he receives $400K as the annual salary from Sports Talk 1040 Orlando. All this resulted in him being $6.5 net worth as of this year.