7 Essential Clothes to Bring for a Winter Getaway

What better way to give yourself its much-needed vacation is by planning for a winter getaway. With “ber” months fast approaching, there’s no better time to plan your winter vacation than now.

Of course, one should never forget what to bring when it comes to clothing. Keeping warm while you enjoy winter activities all lies in what you wear. That’s why we are here to help you out with that.

The importance of dressing in layers should never be overlooked. That said, here are our top seven essential winter clothing suggestions you will definitely love.

1. Long Sleeve Shirts Are King

Whether you are going for a short snowy walk or having a cup of coffee at a ski resort, nothing beats the comfort of long sleeves. Make sure to pick one that is made out of wool because cotton can easily make you sweat.

What’s more, long sleeve shirts are also perfect as a base layer too. In case you want to go snowboarding or ice skating, get that much-needed warmth with a long sleeve inner layer.

Also, with plenty of long sleeve shirts to choose from, opt for a lightweight one so you can move freely while doing winter outdoor activities.

2. Sweater Weather

Of course, who doesn’t love sweaters? They are the perfect top to wear during those freezing snowy nights or when having a cup of hot chocolate with marshmallows in front of a cozy fire.

Heck, you can even wear them while building that towering snowman outside the resort as you watch your friends speed their way down that snowy hill. Sweaters are indeed your best friend so don’t forget to bring them too.

If you have the cash, get one that is made out of cashmere since it’s the warmest and cuddly one. But if you are on a budget, wool sweaters will do you good as well minus the worry of sweat. This is important if you are planning to do high-octane outdoor winter activities without the need of wearing layers.

3. Bring on the Jackets

Your winter getaway will be much warmer thanks to jackets. If you love to spend more time outdoors exploring frozen lakes and snow-filled woods, then a jacket is just what you need.

Choose a jacket that is made out of high-quality fiber except for cotton. You already know by now that cotton is not best for winter occasions since it quickly absorbs sweat that will stick to your skin.

Though jackets can be expensive depending on the brand, you can buy from a China jacket wholesaler if you’re tight on budget, click here for more info. What’s great about them is that you can still ensure quality without spending too much because these all go through strict QA protocols before being sold to the public.

We also highly recommend jackets with hooded fur for extra warmth and comfort. There are also insulated jackets as well if you think normal jackets won’t be enough for you. Nothing better than feeling the coldness of the snow while your jacket protects you, right?

4. Style up With Pullover Fleeces

If you want to keep yourself warm inside a cabin or on a nearby frozen lake, then pullover fleeces are just what you need. This one is for those who want to wear something lite since jackets can be a bit heavy sometimes.

Not planning to participate in winter activities? Then pullover fleeces got your back thanks to its lightweight feel. Pullover fleeces are mostly made from synthetic materials hence their soft and comfortable feel.

That’s why you can never go wrong with fleeces, especially if you just want to stroll around and enjoy the relaxing view of the snow-covered town and mountain vistas. You have plenty of design options to choose from for fleeces too.

5. Rock on With Sweatshirts

Get that comfort and warmth while enjoying the winter breeze with sweatshirts. Sweatshirts are best worn if you are just chilling somewhere inside a ski resort or walking around the snowy woods.

The best part about sweatshirts is that they can also be used as a base layer too. If sleeved shirts aren’t your cup of tea, then you will surely feel at home with sweatshirts. Though keep in mind that they can also be worn as is without the need of making them as a layer.

Not to mention, sweatshirts are also used by athletes too. If you are an athlete and planning to participate in winter sports, then a sweatshirt is your best friend. You can never go wrong with sweatshirts, especially when high-octane activities are involved.

6. Be Fashionable With Winter Trousers

Though normal jeans should suffice, we highly suggest packing winter trousers to warm your legs. This is important if you will be participating in outdoor activities more often, especially when the snowy weather can be a bit too cold all of a sudden.

There are some variants of winter trousers that come with padding for extra protection, which is essential if you’ll be skiing or snowboarding. Keep in mind that pricing may vary depending on if it’s normal winter trousers or padded ones.

Consider the activities you will be doing in your winter vacation and determine if it’s the right pair of trousers for you before buying.

7. Sweatpants Are the Real Deal

Last but not least, who can forget to bring sweatpants? These are probably the best bottoms you can wear for those cold winter nights. Sweatpants add comfort to your legs without the added weight of normal jeans.

It also helps you move around freely without making your legs sweat too much. Sweatpants also come in different varieties as well. For example, there are variants with thicker fabric for an extra layer of comfort and warmth.

Conclusion

Bringing the right and proper clothing is the key to a more comfortable and warm winter getaway. Also, don’t forget to bring hand sanitizers with you and always wear face masks to ensure utmost safety and to keep your hands clean at all times throughout your winter getaway.

With these seven suggestions listed above, we hope they enlightened you on what essential clothes to buy and bring before packing.

Since winter is already months away from now, today is the best time to create that winter escapade plan. So what are you waiting for? Time to get your notes and add these clothes we suggested to your list.