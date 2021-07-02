6 Mistakes to Avoid When Decorating a Room From Scratch

Being an interior decorator is not a walk in the park. The reason is that there are a plethora of different factors you need to take into consideration. At the same time, you need to have a feeling for these things. Above all, you need to be well educated in this field. While this is something that can look like an easy task, we assure you, it’s not. Many people don’t quite understand how big of a task this is.

Simply said, you will need to think about every item of furniture in one room. Plus, there is the question of paint. Naturally, all of these elements need to complement each other, which is not always easy. Especially if you lack the education or feeling for aesthetics. Sure, the homeowner will provide you with the items you should work with.

But that doesn’t mean that you should give your opinion about something. For instance, if the homeowner looks for a door, advise them to take a look at BricoValera and choose the door that complements other elements. Now, we would like to talk about some of the commonest mistakes people make while decorating a room. Knowing these will help you be more successful with your job. Let’s take a look at some of these.

1. Paint Comes First

Even though paint is one of the most significant factors in interior design, you should do it before all other things. The reason is quite simple, it can be quite simple to work with furniture and other items if the conditions are dictated in front. Therefore, you should start considering colors after the furniture was bought.

When we say that, we mean that the basic pattern was already established. For instance, crucial items like draperies, rugs, and upholstery are already chosen. If you have these in front of you, choosing between numerous color patterns will become a much easier part of the job, believe us. So, don’t make rushed decisions. Wait until you have the initial pattern first.

2. Small Rugs

If you ask any interior decorator around you, you will learn that too small rugs are the biggest mistake you can make. Not only that it is not practical, but the room’s aesthetics also will not be at the highest level. Instead, your decision about the rug’s size should follow other pieces in the room. That means that all other pieces of furniture should be on the rug itself.

In case you cannot find the appropriate piece, you should opt for the solution where at least two legs of the chair are on it. The mistake many people make is buying a rug that will fit only the center of the room. As they soon learn, this is a highly impractical approach, especially if you have a big table with a couple of chairs in it. Therefore, you should avoid it.

3. Not Measuring the Furniture

An empty room can deceive you relatively easily. For instance, it can look pretty big. But when you have bought the furniture, you will see that they lack the space for all of it. We are talking about one of the commonest mistakes made in decoration. In that case, even the smallest pieces can look too massive for the room, and you will surely feel uncomfortable.

Thankfully, you can prevent this from happening relatively easily. For example, you should measure the entire room. That way, you will get an idea about how big the furniture and all other pieces should be. With that in mind, you can make proper choices when you finally hit the shop. When you are there, don’t hesitate to measure all the pieces you are interested in buying.

4. Not Thinking About Safety

One of the most dangerous mistakes in decoration is not considering all the items and their influence on their surroundings. For instance, you should put any electronic devices, especially those that provide heat to the room, near something easily flammable. While this may sound like a no-brainer, we assure you that many people don’t this without even noticing something is wrong.

But it needs to be said that the solution to these problems is relatively easy. Before you are ready to set things in motion, you should check all the elements at least once. It wouldn’t hurt if you check these a couple of times. The more times you check them, the better. Make sure that there are no heaters near the draperies or similar items.

5. Purchasing a Complete Set

We live in a pretty busy time, and people often don’t have enough time to commit to things besides their jobs. In the world of decoration, this lack of time manifests in buying the whole set for a room at once. While you will save a lot of time by doing this, we would advise something like that.

The reason is that you will have no room for experimentation, which kills creativity instantly. Instead, you should convince the owner to commit time to go through numerous catalogs and finding the pieces of furniture that will make the whole setup much better.

6. Poor Lighting

Last but not least, we would like to mention the lack of lighting in a room. Without any doubt, people would be interested in some late-night reading sometimes. But when they don’t have enough light for that, this can be a problem. When we say lighting, we mean both natural and devices.

Make sure that the draperies are not too dark, and that you have enough lightbulbs in a particular room. How does this correlate with decoration? Well, all the lamps should complement each other. By doing that, you will create a great atmosphere where you will be glad to spend your time, both during the night and during the day.

To Conclude

Now that you have read through this article of ours, you can see that interior decoration is more complex than many people believe it is. So, here are the mistakes you should avoid if you want to enhance your skills in the future.