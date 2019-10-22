Essential Gear for Travel abroad

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

We have all suffered at some time the tedious but necessary task of picking and choosing the necessary travel gear. When we start traveling, we need to have clothes and accessories that provide comfort, safety and help us solve normal travel problems (and others not so much).

Surely it happened to you that before you start that long-awaited trip, you wonder and doubt about what equipment to take, what to pack, what to carry, and whatnot. This happens to all of us. I think even the most experienced travelers ever doubt the things they need to carry for each trip.

In this article, I will tell you what I always carry with me, and it has taken me out of several troubles on more than one occasion.

Read the article and decide, based on your trip and style, which of these articles will be useful to you and which others you had not even thought about taking.

Travel equipment and accessories for daily use

Suitcase or backpack

First things first, where are you going to store all your equipment: Choose your backpack or suitcase. This is an important decision because basically, it will be the home that protects all your belongings, and it has to have the features that you need for it.

Clothes and shoes

The main accessories for your daily use during your trip obviously are your clothes and the right shoes. I say adequate because what you take will depend on where you go and when you go; It is not the same as travel in winter or summer, for example.

Your clothes and shoes have to adapt to the characteristics of the place you are going to visit, which is very important to avoid future complications.

Safety equipment

Security locks

The use of locks to protect our belongings when traveling has become practically a necessity for everyone. I don’t tell you that something is going to happen to you, I tell you to take what can prevent you from it.

Something you learn throughout travel is that you can never be too cautious. Security locks are extremely useful. I always carry two or three (for my backpack and also if I need it for hostel lockers, for example).

Raincoats

A raincoat or poncho that completely covers you is very important. Bring it with you always, and it will save you in case of a storm surprises you. Protecting your suitcase or backpack from the rain is just as important as protecting you.

Multi-Use tools

Tweezers, scissors, razors, and screwdrivers. With this, you will survive any eventuality, or you can easily repair any damage.

It is very important that this equipment is stored in your luggage that you are going to document, remember that you cannot cross airports or terminals with this type of tools in your hand luggage.

Hygiene and care team

First aid kit

It is important always to carry a medicine cabinet in which you store medicines that can save you from such a common inconvenience, such as being sick to your stomach.

Bug Repellent

Something I learned from my own experience is always to carry a bug repellent. On one occasion, I was bitten by so many mosquitoes, which left my legs as if I had chickenpox, so I learned the lesson of never forgetting my protector.

Technology gear

International SIM Chip

I usually try to buy a SIM Chip for my cell phone within every country I travel to. However, there are occasions where I cannot buy it for some reason, such as the regulations of the country because I am going to be a short time, or I am going to be visiting several countries which trying to get a local chip is unnecessary and tedious.

External cell phone charger

In the era in which we live, technology plays a super important role in our lives. One of the accessories that we all use is our mobile or cell phone.

Having an external charger will save you from running out of batteries in airplanes, trucks, or any other place where you cannot have access to electricity. He has saved me several times.

Camera

We travel to immortalize memories, and an excellent way to do it is to always carry a camera with us to take thousands of photos of all our destinations.

There are all kinds and for all needs, and despite the fact that our cell phones have a camera, I always recommend that you carry a digital that has better quality.

GPS Tracker

No matter whether it is a trip to a big city or hiking in the mountain, it is essential to carry a GPS tracker for you and your team members. With personal tracking devices, everyone can share real-time location on the phone app even when there’s no cellular service.

I recommended the GoFindMe GPS tracker provided by AIBLUE. It allows you to send messages and accurate location coordinates to other GoFindMe users. If you encounter an emergency, you can send SOS signals to others without cell service. The battery lasts as long as 72 hours, and the tracking range can reach up to 5 kilometers. What’s more, there’ s no monthly fee for this tracking device.

Conclusion

Something I have learned is that virtually anywhere in the world, you can find accessories or equipment that you need, so do not overload when choosing your travel gear. Everything that you carry in your backpack or suitcase, you will have to carry with you while moving destination, keep this in mind.

I hope you liked this essential gear for traveling, and it helped you to have a clearer idea of ​​what to carry in your luggage on your next adventure.