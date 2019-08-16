Essential golf gear – What you need to start playing

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Golfing is one of the best hobbies, and there’s a pretty good reason why it’s as popular as it is. When it comes to physical activity that’s not stressful, golfing is the best choice that you can make.

Due to the environment in which the activity takes place, and the overall nature of the sport, golfing is very relaxing and fun to do in your free time, especially when you’re feeling a bit stressed out. Out of all sports that promote relaxation and allow you to clear your mind, golf is probably the most effective one.

To play golf, you’ll need a few essential pieces of equipment, and that’s exactly what we’re here to talk about today. Let’s take a look.

Bats (Clubs)

You can’t play without a bat, but choosing one is not just as simple as going and buying the first one you see. Many experts of this sport are suggesting that each bat is made for a different playstyle, and they all have their place in your collection. The bats are different from each other by their size, weight, and shape and the material they’re made out of.

There are iron bats and wooden bats, and each type has its positives and negatives. The iron ones will be more durable, but also heavier, while the wooden ones look very cool and are quite satisfying to play with.

Lighter bats are much easier to handle, but your hit will not be as powerful as it would be with a heavier one. This means that if you’re trying to achieve a new record in terms of distance, consider using a heavier bat. For beginners though, light bats are usually recommended.

Equipment Bags

You can have all of the best equipment pieces for golfing, but if you don’t have your golf bag, you can’t carry them over to the place where you’re going to play. Every golfer has its bag, and this piece of equipment is also considered to be essential, so if you are interested in grabbing one, feel free to check out Stitch Golf.

Balls

Without a proper golfing ball, you can’t play, but grabbing just one is not even close to what you need to make your experience enjoyable. If you have just one ball, you’ll have to run for meters to pick it up and return it upon hitting it, and this is not time-efficient at all. Just like in tennis, having a dozen balls in your bag or basket is recommended.

Other accessories

We’ve already told you about the essential pieces of equipment that you need to play, so here are some extra accessories that make the entire experience more enjoyable. Whenever you watch someone play golf, you can notice that they’re wearing a hat. If you don’t want any sunrays blinding you and making you miss your shots, grab one as well.

If you’re playing on large terrains, a golf-cart can also be very useful, simply because you won’t have to walk those large distances to get from one spot to another.