Ethnic Dresses That Every Woman’s Wardrobe Should Have

This is the festive season, so girls need to be prepared for all the events and functions. When it comes to Indian weddings, ethnic wear is the best option and is evergreen. Investing in such Indian clothes and Salwar Kameez is always a good idea as it looks graceful. You can even mix and match the outfits for a different look. You will get lots of options and varieties in traditional wear. Pairing it with the matching jewellery will make the whole look elegant.

The trend of traditional wear is rising these days and even the young generation is switching to ethnic wear. It is also necessary to follow your tradition and cultures by wearing ethnic outfits. Traditional outfits never go out of style. The intricate and delicate work on the lehenga, saree etc makes it amazingly beautiful. Some of the embroideries are manually done which enhances the whole look of the outfit. Different fabrics and different types of work like knitting, weave, gold-zari work, tie-dye technique, block printing etc give the outfit the magnificent look. One will be flooded with compliments and will get jaw-dropping reactions for sure. If planning to go for traditional dresses, you will get plenty of options. Choose one which suits your style and personality and makes you feel comfortable. Also, you will get different ranges in traditional outfits, so you can choose one according to your budget.

Following are some of the options of ethnic clothes for women:

Saree – This is one of the best and chosen options among women. Saree is a must-have in your wardrobe. You can wear saree in any simple event or at a big wedding. This will suit all the occasions very effectively. A simple saree with a statement neckpiece will grab everyone’s attention. You will find a wide variety in saree such as kanjeevaram saree, banarasi saree, muga saree, kasavu saree, chanderi saree, paithani saree, chikankari saree, phulkari saree etc. These sarees have their look, and every variety is over each other. From a young girl to adult women, it suits everyone and every body type whether short or tall, slim or busty, hourglass, petite etc.

Salwar kameez – On average, many Indian women has spent their lives in salwar kameez. This three-piece outfit is next level and comfortable at the same time. The Indian designers have taken the style and concept of salwar kameez to the next level. At the same time, this ethnic wear comes in a variety of fabric and designing. Pairing it with jhumkas makes it look so elegant and stylish. Carrying a simple top and bottom with heavy dupatta is in trend these days and is followed by the young generations. You can get salwar kameez in every fabric like cotton, silk, georgette, etc. You can go for printed, sequin work, thread work or embroidery, zari work etc as per your preferences.

Anarkali suits – There was a time when Anarkali was ruling over all the other traditional outfits. This was the most wearable outfit by Indian women. It is also true that no one can stop themselves from wearing it because of its elegance and comfort. You can get Anarkali suits in a variety of options from light work to heavy depending upon the occasions and your choice. There is a wide variety of Anarkali suits like silk, cotton, lace, zari, etc. For the busty body type girls and women, this A- line-shaped dress is the best option to go for.

Lehenga choli – When it comes to any traditional function, lehenga choli is the first choice of every woman. The Indian brides always prefer to wear lehenga choli on their big day. Every girl can rock in lehenga because undoubtedly it suits every body type, shape and complexion. And you can try different varieties of lehenga for every different occasion to steal the show. Having a proper conversation with the designer will help you to know which will look good on you. It will give you an insight on which colour will go with the function like, for example, many prefer to wear yellow or a mustard outfit on Haldi ceremony, green colour lehenga on Mehendi, red or maroon on wedding day etc.

Kurtas – Kurtas are the formal look outfit which you can pair with leggings or jeans. A block printed kurta or sequin embroidery kurta paired with jhumkas and some bangles will give you’re a sheen and elegant look. Carrying a dupatta is purely your choice. Adult women can go for the dupatta as Indian women prefer to carry dupatta. You can even rock the look without a dupatta. For an office look, you can wear flats with the kurta giving it a simple look.

Palazzo suits – Gone are the days when people use to wear tight leggings and feel uncomfortable. The trend of wearing palazzos is quite in these days. You can ditch the idea of wearing tight leggings and switch to palazzos. You can even pair a simple palazzo with a kurta and a dupatta. This will give you an indo-western look and it looks good on the young girls. You can wear it on any simple occasion, get-togethers, office etc.

Long skirt – Going for long skirts is a good option as it can be paired with kurtas or crop top. A printed long skirt with a customized crop top or kurta will look great at any event. You can carry the look with the oxidized jewellery with a pair of heels or wedges. This is the best decision to have a long skirt in your wardrobe.

So, above are some of the essential ethnic outfits and Salwar Kameez you must have in your wardrobe. Investing in these Indian outfits is never a bad decision. Being one of the famous Indian dresses – Salwar kameez is easily available in almost all shops and online stores – Fabricoz. You can mix and match the outfits and pair it with a different kind of jewellery for a different look. Experimenting with these traditional outfits will change your whole outfit vibe. Choose one keeping in mind your style which you can carry comfortably and efficiently. Always keep comfort over style while trying new traditional outfits.