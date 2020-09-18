5 Ways to Explore Intimacy With Your Partner

When a relationship is new and growing, it’s natural that couples can’t keep their hands off from one another. But if you are planning to take your relationship to the next level, it is important to find out how to explore intimacy with your partner that can last for years.

For every relationship, it is important to be connected with your partner, both emotionally and sexually. This is something that takes active efforts from both the partners.

When you think of making a physical relationship, is that “intimacy” that comes into your mind? Do you take sex as something to be felt, expressing yourself, or to be loved? If you find yourself answering it as “no”, then you are not alone.

There is a huge difference between what most of the people long for in a physical relationship and what they experience actually in their daily lives. Here are some of the best ways that can help you explore and deepen your intimacy experience in your bedroom.

1. Build up a connection

Connection or a bond between the partners is very important. Both of them need to connect deeply to their own body as well. The daily stressful tasks like work, cleaning houses, bill payments, making dinner, and everything else, keeps many of us from maintaining thorough and consistent self-care routines.

Due to this many of us, devote less time to exploring, enjoying, and embracing our bodies. Woefully, all these things negatively impact our sex lives. When we fail in developing an intimate or comfortable relationship with ourselves, it gets impossible to cultivate an intimate and comfortable sexual relationship with somebody else.

We must create a space for feeling, exploring, and loving our bodies. This can allow couples to communicate what they need, their wants, cravings, and what can fully satisfy them.

Moreover, love is not the option to rescue you from being alone. You should learn how to spend time with yourself. Feel secure and safe to be on your own within the relationship framework. This can help you feel happy, whole, and comfortable.

2. Turn ordinary to extra-ordinary

When the sparks of love start diminishing, people discover ordinary things and they do various things to avoid the same. The simple hack can be, to turn your ordinary routine to extra-ordinary with a spice of “intimacy”. Share your deepest secrets and fears with your partner, and pour out your heart.

Everyone wants to be happy, and this is something to keeps the couple united. This happiness includes the desire of being close to someone in a joyful way. You should try creating real intimacy with your partner.

When you share everything with your partner, a special place is created in your partner’s life and this can also bring well within you. Many of you lookout for things as constant togetherness and romance for filling a gap in your life, but this can cause suffering. Create an intimate relationship with more love and fewer expectations.

3. Mutual masturbation

Watching a partner pleasuring themselves can be more intimate than any other thing in the world. Mutual masturbation is something that every couple should try.

It is the most intimate practice recommended by the top sexologists. It is very simple, you can make yourself comfortable on the bed, and your partner can sit nearby to watch you. This eye-contact with your partner is very important here.

It is because human beings crave more when they see it and it’s more pleasurable for them. If you as a partner, who is witnessing your love, you should focus on how they are touching themselves, where they are touching, the pressure level, are they using lubrication?

This can give you amazing insights on how you can pleasure your partner better. During this seductive session, you can also read sex stories on eroticatale.com which will double up your sexual cravings for your partner.

4. Late night walks

It is not necessary that you can just explore intimacy with your partner sexually, a late-night walk with your love, and hand in hand can also boost up your intimacy level. This can make you feel more connected with your partner.

It feels really good and tempting; when at the end of the day, you and your partner, go outside for a long walk, holding hands together. This can help couples to cast off the excess energy after a tiring day.

You can have a focused and meaningful discussion with your partner on a long walk or can enjoy the silence and calmness of the natural surroundings. These late-night walks can result in a deeper and emotional connection that plays an important role in sexual intimacies.

5. Talk about sex

Keep in mind; you don’t have to feel shy with your partner. The best way to improve the intimacy level in your relationship is, revealing the secrets and talking freely about sex.

Sit down, relax, and talk to your love about the sex life that you want and crave. Tell him/her about the things that turn you on. Discuss the kinks that you would like to explore with him/her. Exchange sexual memories that are your most favorite to date.

Talking about sex indeed turns difficult sometimes. Most of the people don’t discuss it openly. But, according to experts, talking about sexual desires during physical intimacy can be alarming. So you must decide a day for a week, and talk about your sexual cravings.

You can include things that you enjoyed with your partner during sex, something new that you are willing to try, and something that you enjoy the most during sex with your love, and a lot more.

Conclusion

Physical intimacy is not limited to sex; it is also the touching and close proximity to your partner. So if you are the one who was looking out for increasing and exploring the intimacy in your relationship try out the above-mentioned tips suggested by the sexual experts and level up your intimacy game today.