Your cheekbone is the foundation of your face shape. It forms the center of your upper facial structure, directly above and around your eyes. Your cheek bone can be shaped in a triangle or a longer, more defined shape that emphasizes your face’s width. Your face shape is determined by your cheek bone. Your cheekbones can define whether your face has a rounder shape or a more heart shaped face. Despite this being true, not everyone is born with prominent cheekbones. Some people have more round faces and less prominent cheekbones. Many people have minimally invasive procedures done to their faces to achieve the desired look to emphasize their cheek bones, similar to the face shape that you may have noticed in your favorite celebrities like the Kardashians.

Cheek fillers, a popular and easy way to improve the shape of your cheeks, are very common. These fillers can be used to enhance your cheekbones or fill in any hollowness in the cheeks and mid-face that may occur as a result of aging. These filler injections can be performed at many medical practices including SkinlyAesthetics, a cosmetic surgery group run by D. Schwarzburg, MD that is well-known for its innovative approach in aesthetics surgery. Cheek fillers are also often combined with under eye fillers as the two areas go hand in hand and complement each other nicely.

Many people are opting for cheek fillers these days, but it is important that you understand their function and the benefits before you make any decision about having them done.

The cheekbone, one of the three facial bones that define your face’s outline, is shaped as a triangle from inside your head. The cheek bone (or zygma) is a part of your skull that is formed by the junction between your temporal bone or upper face parietal bone. The two are divided by a shallow depression called the nasolabial wrinkle. It looks like a thin line that runs through the middle of your face, from each corner of the nose to the corners of your mouth. This area is visible when you speak or smile. It is used to identify features of the face, such as the width and shape of your eyes, eyebrows and colour.

In some cases, people may have cheek fractures or uneven cheeks from birth, in which case you can get them surgically corrected, or just leave them uneven as they are. If you have a cheek fracture, you will likely need surgical intervention to fix it. Cheek fractures can usually be repaired quickly and are often very easy to fix. However, complications can occur after surgery, such as bleeding, swelling, nerve damage, or changes in bite position. These should be discussed with your surgeon at your initial visit before you get your surgery. Your physician will talk to you about all the pros and cons of the surgery as well as possible risks and side effects associated with it.

Chipped cheekbones are caused by the bone moving forwards rather than backwards in response to external forces. Two main factors that contribute to a chipped cheekbone are the forward movement of your forehead bone and the inability to maintain the bone under constant tension. This means that the cheekbones move forwards as the forehead bone shifts back. Eventually, the jaw will catch up to the cheek bones. The change you notice in your face shape due to this asymmetry is often obvious. However, if you are unable to see the cause, it may be necessary to have medical treatment. Your cheeks and face may become hollower with age. This is normal and expected as part of aging and has nothing to do with your bone structure, but the thinning of your skin with age and loss of facial fat, particularly around your midface and hence, the cheeks.

Fractures in your top face may also be present in your lower skull. The bone will push into the soft palate and uvula as it changes shape. While this is not a cause for concern, it can lead to more serious issues if there is extra pressure on the surrounding tissues. Poor bone support can cause upper part deformation, especially if you have narrow, long bones. It is a good idea to consult a professional if you suspect that you may have a problem in the upper portion of your skull, possibly due to an accident.

The development of temporomandibular disorder can also lead to cheek deformation. The temporomandibular joint is the link between the lower jaw and the skull’s temporal bone. These joints can become irritated or even cause damage to the facial nerves. Paracentesis is a condition that can affect the zygomatic bones.

It is important that you note that zygotic and cheek disorders are different due to the exact structure and location of their respective organs. Because of their different locations, they can be treated differently. One part of your skull may be treated well, but the other might not. Your surgeon will be able to provide the best possible results if he or she knows the root cause.

Depending on how you developed this unevenness in your facial bone structure, your doctor can provide you with a list of options on how to bring back some symmetry in your face. This can include cosmetic surgery, or less invasive dermal fillers.

Many people also pair these aesthetic procedures with a jawline filler for overall facial reshaping. Jawline fillers are particularly popular to contour the face and go hand in hand with cheek fillers. Some people will also get Botox injections in their masseters, which will slim down the lower face, creating a more heart shaped look. If you want to add to this heart shape, your doctor may suggest a chin filler to shape your overall lower face even more.

Keep in mind that depending on the reason for your desire to get treatments to adjust the shape of your face, you may or may not be a candidate. This is why it is important to consult with a board certified cosmetic physician to confirm that you are a candidate and to go over all the risks and possible treatments to achieve your desired result. Be sure to do your research and find the best doctor in your area to ensure a safe and effective treatment plan.