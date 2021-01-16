11 Interesting Facts About Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley is a popular figure in the industry and known to many as a talented British actress. A huge amount of people recognize her from films like “Bend It Like Beckham”, several “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise films, and “Everest”. Active in the film industry since 1993, Keira has now become a recognizable public figure with a huge fan following.

With so many iconic roles under her belt and a charismatic personality, it should come as no surprise when people want to know more about her. Here are some interesting facts about Keira Knightley to soothe your ache to know more.

1. Both of her parents are actors

Keira Knightley’s parents named her Keira Christina Knightley right after her birth. She was born to mother Sharman and father Will Knightley on the day of March 26, 1985, in Teddington. Her mother and father were theater actors. At a very young age, her mother introduced her to the vast and interesting world of acting, theater, and ballet.

2. Her mother misspelled her name during the registration

She is named after the Soviet Russian figure skater named Kira Ivanova as her father appreciated her. She was supposed to be named “Kiera” but during registration, her mother made a typo and the name came out as “Keira”.

3. She has an elder brother

Keira has an elder brother and his name is Caleb.

4. Keira Knightley has dyslexia

When Keira was six years old, she was diagnosed with dyslexia. She was able to overcome her dyslexia by the age of eleven due to her parents’ immense support. She still has problems reading loudly and she reads slowly.

5. Dropped out of school, hopped in the acting jet

Keira started her homeschooling with the Teddington School and graduated. She then joined Esher College but dropped out to pursue her acting career.

6. She made her first TV appearance at the age of 8

At just 6 years of age, Keira already had an agent and got offers from tv shows and commercials. Her TV debut was made in 1993 with a small role in the TV series called “Screen One”. She appeared in its episode called “Royal Celebration”.

7. Iconic role of Elizabeth Swann and more

Keira gained worldwide recognition as Elizabeth Swann of the famous “Pirates of the Caribbean” film series. She has done more films and TV shows and each one is magnificent.

Acting in movies since 1995 and started with “Innocent Lies”. In this movie, she played the role of the younger version of Celia. The following year, she played the role of a princess in a movie titled “The Treasure Seekers”.

In 1995, she appeared as Natasha Jordan in the Television film titled “A Village Affair”. The same year, she appeared in an episode of “The Bill” as Sheena Rose.

1999, she played the beautiful Rose Fleming in the miniseries titled “Oliver Twist”. In 2001, she appeared as Gwyn in “Princess of Thieves”. She acted as Lara Antipova in the miniseries called “Doctor Zhivago” in 2002. She played the role of Juliet in the TV film “Red Nose Day Actually” in 2017.

Then appeared as Sabé in “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” in 1999. In 2002, she appeared in four films. Then, she played the role of Jules Paxton in the movie titled “Bend It Like Beckham” and the role of Louise in “Pure”.

She made her first appearance in the first film of the Pirates of the Caribbean film series titled “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” in 2003 as Elizabeth Swann. Appeared again in the sequels “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End” in 2006 and 2007 respectively for the same role.

In 2004, she appeared as Guinevere in “King Arthur”. She did 4 films in 2005, namely, “The Jacket”, “Domino” and “Pride & Prejudice”.

In 2008, Knightley appeared as Georgiana Cavendish in the movie titled “The Duchess”. In 2010, “Never Let Me Go” in which she acted as Rutch C., “Last Night” in which she acted as Joanna Reed, and “London Boulevard” in which she acted as Charlotte.

Furthermore, Knightley played the role of Sabina Spielrein in a movie titled “A Dangerous World” in 2011. The following year, she appeared in 2 films, namely, “Seeking a Friend for the End of the World” in which she acted as Penelope Lockhart and “Anna Karenina” in which she acted as Anna Arkadyevna Karenina.

Then appeared in the movie “Collateral Beauty” for the role of Amy. She played roles in two movies in 2018 titled “Colette” and “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” respectively.

In 2019, namely, “Official Secrets” in which she acted as Katherine Gun, “Berlin, I Love You” in which she acted as Jane.

In 2020, she played the role of Sally Alexander in “Misbehavior”. She is currently preparing to join the upcoming comedy film titled “Silent Night”.

Keira Knightley loves football. She loves going to matches and watching football. She is an avid supporter of West Ham United Football Club. She also trained with Simon Clifford, a soccer coach for her role in “Bend It Like Beckham”.

9. Keira Knightley has two daughters

Keira started dating James Righton in February of 2011. James is a musician. The couple married on the 4th of May, 2013. The couple has two children together, both daughters named Edie Righton and Delilah Righton.

10. Absence from social media

Keira isn’t active on any social media platforms. In an interview, she said that she was scared of it. She briefly has an account but after gaining around 100 followers in seconds, she got shook and turned it off completely. She also revealed that she still gets emails from Facebook even though she was on it for only a day.

11. How tall is she?

Keira Knightley is 1.7 meters tall and has a weight of approximately 54 kilograms. As of October of 2020, she is 35 years old.

Swimming in money!

Keira is a talented actress and has appeared in many blockbuster films. Throughout her journey, she has made tons of cash. Keira Knightley’s net worth is estimated to be around US$ 70 million as of December 2020.