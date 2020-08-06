5 Ways To Grow Your Social Media

Social media is becoming increasingly important for the way we do business. That’s why it’s important to grow our social media channels. Nearly every brand in the world has some social presence that helps them communicate with their audience and customers.

But lately, we’re seeing social media being used for the growth of the individual. Nowadays, individuals could reach thousands of people all thanks to the power of Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

While every one of these platforms is different from one another, the case remains that growing your channels is a vital step towards growing your own personal brand.

Regardless if you’re doing it for your company or for yourself, these are the 5 ways you should do it.

Hashtags are unanimously seen as little windows that take us to a particular conversation. They work exceptionally well on Twitter, and you can even say that Twitter is the platform that created the use of hashtags.

Instagram is yet another popular platform that uses hashtags. You add the hashtag(s) to your Instagram and Twitter posts so your posts could appear every time someone searches for that particular hashtag.

The more people see the hashtag, the more they’ll take notice of your posts. And if they like what you’ve posted, then you might become the next person they follow.

Hashtags are very important (more than ever) and are a great way to communicate with new audiences and users that have no idea who you are or what you are.

2. Google Listings

You might be surprised to see a product from Google on this list, but social media and digital marketing are such a subjective topic that literary anything out of the ordinary could work.

The only way you can grow your social media is by offering something in return to your followers.

This one doesn’t apply if you’re to grow your personal account, but it’s excellent if you’re a company.

Google listings are essentially a service that allows your business to show up on Google. And every brand needs a clear “call to action” message if they’re to transfer audiences from their social media channels to the real world.

By having your business show up on Google Maps increases the chances of some of your followers visiting your business. Don’t underestimate the power that Google listings can have on your business.

It might not be a direct way to grow your social media, but it legitimizes you in a way in the eyes of your followers.

3. Do Professional Photoshoots

Can you think of a way as to how doing a professional photo shoot can help you grow your social media platforms?

If not, then why not think about it harder? Do you like seeing quality images when following someone on Instagram? Does a quality picture or image persuade you in any way to give them a follow?

It most certainly does as no one would pay attention to a brand that shoots their products with an old camera.

We are living in a culture where images sell. A good image can make or break your social media presence. This is why brands spent thousands of dollars on doing professional photoshoots for anything related to their social media teams.

If they need to post something, they’ll hire someone to come in and take professional photos.

Images sell, people. Don’t think for a second that you’ll get away with showing poor quality.

This one is exceptionally important if you’re your brand. If you’re an influencer, then doing professional photoshoots will separate you from the rest.

And this is also quite logical. Can you a successful influencer that doesn’t look bad in their Instagram posts? Even these people spend thousands of dollars to create the best possible picture.

And if you have a hard time finding professionals that offer this service, then make sure to visit Sky Lens Studio.

Professional and good looking photos are especially important when it comes to social media, so do pay attention to it.

4. Hire A Social Media Management Team

Ultimately, your end goal would be to have someone else manage your social profiles. This person or team should be well versed and experienced with all things social.

This will help save you countless hours in the day, and they’ll also do the right job.

We might not be as good as we think, but someone does this for a living. Naturally, they know not only how to behave online but they also know how to engage with your audience and followers.

Every brand and we mean literary every brand, has a social media management team that takes care of everything related to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and every other platform they use.

When looking to hire a team, always ask for past employers, years of experience, and why they are the right people for the job.

Also, a social media management team creates unique content for your social channels.

5. Create Interesting Posts

This one is closely related to the previous one as it is essentially the same thing.

Whether you do it or someone else does it is entirely up to you. But another way to grow your social channels is to create content for your audiences. Now, this content can be anything from infographics, videos, images, etc.

But everything you post on your social profiles is essentially, well…a post. So, you really need to captivate the audiences so that they want to follow you.

No one will follow a brand that doesn’t post regularly, let alone post boring stuff. And if there is one thing we know is that word of a creative and interesting brand spreads like wildfire.

These are our 5 ways how you can grow your social media channels. It’s always smart to be active on all platforms and to have a presence in as many as you can.

Some might not work for your brand in particular, but making profiles with lesser-known platforms might work in your favor.