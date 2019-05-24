Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are divorcing?

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

There are some rumors how Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are tired from all these years of ‘’fights, secrets and lies.’’ OK! magazine implied how the couple is divorcing after 23 years. “No one would be surprised if they officially ended it in the near future, especially since they’ve been practically living separate lives for months. The buzz is that it’s just a matter of who files the paperwork first,” said an insider to the magazine.

“Tim is very flirtatious, which makes Faith jealous and nervous about other women working with him.” The source further claimed how Hill “flipped out” when she heard that McGraw is going to go on a tour again. “Faith made it clear that she didn’t like the idea of women throwing themselves at him at every show, and said that she could make their time apart permanent if he was so gung-ho about leaving home,” said the insider.

On the other hand, Hill is “a flirt and has given Tim cause to worry,” according to the insider. “They’re each worth around $80 million – $165 million combined – and are prepared to fight tooth and nail to keep what’s theirs,” claims the questionable source.

“Neither one is going to back down. It looks like their relationship may be beyond repair.”

GossipCop didn’t believe this story, so they decided to check in with the couple’s agents, who said how the claims were not true. Furthermore, Hill recently posted on her Instagram account their picture, captioning it “Happy Birthday my love.”

OK! magazine has been trying to pass out the story of the couple’s divorce for over 3 years now and judging by it, we can safely say that Hill and McGraw’s marriage is in no danger and that they are still happy together.

Source: gossipcop.com