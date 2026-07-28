Is It Normal to Fantasize About Someone Else During Sex?

A person may be having sex with a partner when an unexpected image of someone else enters their mind.
Excitement may continue, but guilt, anxiety, or confusion can quickly follow.
Fantasizing about someone else during sex is relatively common and does not automatically indicate an unhealthy relationship. Frequency, intention, emotional context, and the role a fantasy plays in someone’s sex life can still provide useful information. Contents People in committed relationships may still imagine unfamiliar situations, previous partners, celebrities, acquaintances, or fictional characters. One study surveyed 546 adults in committed relationships and examined what they imagined during partnered sex: Fantasies involving other people appeared even more often during masturbation. Such findings show that mental exclusivity is not universal, even among people who care deeply about their partners. A common fantasy does not automatically signal infidelity, loss of love, or relationship failure. Several psychological and sexual factors can explain why another person enters someone’s thoughts during intimacy. Imagination may strengthen arousal, express an emotional desire, create temporary variety, or simply follow an automatic mental association. Sexual fantasy can increase excitement, introduce variety, and help a person stay mentally engaged. Imagination may create situations that feel more intense, playful, spontaneous, or emotionally charged. Private thoughts do not always represent plans. Someone may enjoy imagining a situation while having no interest in making it happen in real life. Fantasy can also help during periods of fatigue, stress, distraction, or reduced desire. An imagined person or scenario may briefly increase arousal without changing how someone feels about a partner. Commitment does not erase a person’s ability to notice other attractive people. Romantic loyalty and automatic attraction are not identical processes. People can recognize beauty, confidence, charm, or sexual energy in others without wanting to act on those feelings. Expecting total mental attraction toward only one person can create shame and pressure that does little to improve intimacy. A committed relationship is defined more by choices, behavior, honesty, and agreed boundaries than by every passing thought. Research on fantasies during partnered sex found that many imagined experiences involved nurturance, warmth, affection, closeness, and feeling cared for. Explicit sexual imagery was not always the central feature. A fantasy involving another person may symbolize a feeling rather than a literal desire for that individual. Someone may associate the imagined person with confidence, attention, tenderness, excitement, or emotional safety. Asking what the fantasy provides can be more useful than focusing only on who appears in it. An imagined coworker, former partner, or stranger may represent a quality that currently feels desirable. Long-term relationships often pass through periods of routine, stress, reduced desire, illness, parenting demands, financial pressure, or emotional distance. Sexual imagination can offer temporary novelty during such periods. An imagined situation may create variety without reducing love, loyalty, or commitment. Escapism can also give the mind a brief break when daily concerns make it difficult to stay focused. Occasional fantasy may simply add stimulation. Persistent fantasy may carry more personal meaning, especially when real-life intimacy feels consistently unsatisfying. Meaning depends on context rather than the presence of a fantasy alone. Relationship satisfaction, personal intention, emotional attachment, and behavior outside the bedroom all provide more useful information than one isolated mental image. While often assumed to be purely about explicit erotic content, many sexual fantasies involve deep emotional connection and closeness, a new study finds. Fantasizing about someone else during partnered sex is surprisingly common and rarely signals… https://t.co/gfu4QuXLcy — PsyPost.org (@PsyPost) May 26, 2026 Research has not found a simple connection between fantasizing about another person and relationship dissatisfaction. People in happy relationships can have fantasies involving others, while people in unhappy relationships may still fantasize about their partners. Greater sexual satisfaction was associated with a somewhat higher likelihood of imagining a current partner, but individual differences were still substantial. No single fantasy can reliably describe the condition of a relationship. Context matters more than one isolated thought. A fantasy is not an intention, decision, or action. People often imagine experiences they would never pursue. Someone may fantasize about a former partner without any desire to reconnect. Another person may imagine a celebrity, friend, or stranger without wanting any contact at all. Pleasure inside imagination does not automatically create a real-world goal. Cheating involves behavior or relationship boundary violations, not merely an involuntary or private thought. Fantasies can reveal qualities a person finds exciting. Common themes may include confidence, novelty, tenderness, spontaneity, submission, control, emotional attention, admiration, or freedom. A more helpful question may be, “What does this fantasy provide?” rather than, “Why am I thinking about that person?” Someone who imagines an assertive person may be craving more confidence or initiative during sex. Someone who imagines a caring former partner may be missing warmth or reassurance. Someone drawn to a stranger may be responding to anonymity, novelty, or freedom from everyday responsibilities. Such insights do not prove that a relationship has a problem. They may simply offer clues about preferences that have not yet been expressed. Definitions of cheating vary across individuals and couples. Some people view emotional secrecy as a serious violation, while others focus mainly on physical contact. Intention is an important dividing line. A private fantasy without any desire to act differs greatly from repeated fantasy linked to active pursuit, secret communication, or growing emotional involvement. Shame may come from strict beliefs about sexuality, fear of abandonment, insecurity, or unrealistic expectations about mental exclusivity. Couples may have different boundaries around fantasy, pornography, flirting, emotional closeness, and contact with former partners. Clear agreements can reduce confusion, but private thoughts are not automatically relationship violations. Fantasizing about someone else during sex is common and often psychologically ordinary. The identity of the imagined person may matter less than the qualities connected to that fantasy. Confidence, affection, attention, spontaneity, care, or excitement may be the actual source of attraction. Recurring fantasies can still offer an opportunity for self-reflection, especially when they affect presence, satisfaction, or emotional connection.
How Common Is It?
Sexual fantasies are part of normal variation in human thought and behavior.
Why the Mind Wanders During Sex
Fantasy Can Support Arousal
Attraction Does Not Disappear in a Relationship
Fantasies May Focus on Feelings, Not Only People
Fantasy Can Provide Novelty or Escapism
What Fantasizing About Someone Else Does and Does Not Mean
It Does Not Automatically Mean a Relationship Is Unhappy
It Does Not Necessarily Mean Someone Wants to Cheat
It May Still Offer Useful Information
Is It a Form of Cheating?
Summary
Fantasizing about someone else during sex is relatively common and does not automatically indicate an unhealthy relationship.
Frequency, intention, emotional context, and the role a fantasy plays in someone’s sex life can still provide useful information.
Contents
People in committed relationships may still imagine unfamiliar situations, previous partners, celebrities, acquaintances, or fictional characters.
One study surveyed 546 adults in committed relationships and examined what they imagined during partnered sex:
Fantasies involving other people appeared even more often during masturbation.
Such findings show that mental exclusivity is not universal, even among people who care deeply about their partners.
A common fantasy does not automatically signal infidelity, loss of love, or relationship failure.
Several psychological and sexual factors can explain why another person enters someone’s thoughts during intimacy.
Imagination may strengthen arousal, express an emotional desire, create temporary variety, or simply follow an automatic mental association.
Sexual fantasy can increase excitement, introduce variety, and help a person stay mentally engaged.
Imagination may create situations that feel more intense, playful, spontaneous, or emotionally charged.
Private thoughts do not always represent plans. Someone may enjoy imagining a situation while having no interest in making it happen in real life.
Fantasy can also help during periods of fatigue, stress, distraction, or reduced desire.
An imagined person or scenario may briefly increase arousal without changing how someone feels about a partner.
Commitment does not erase a person’s ability to notice other attractive people. Romantic loyalty and automatic attraction are not identical processes.
People can recognize beauty, confidence, charm, or sexual energy in others without wanting to act on those feelings.
Expecting total mental attraction toward only one person can create shame and pressure that does little to improve intimacy.
A committed relationship is defined more by choices, behavior, honesty, and agreed boundaries than by every passing thought.
Research on fantasies during partnered sex found that many imagined experiences involved nurturance, warmth, affection, closeness, and feeling cared for.
Explicit sexual imagery was not always the central feature.
A fantasy involving another person may symbolize a feeling rather than a literal desire for that individual.
Someone may associate the imagined person with confidence, attention, tenderness, excitement, or emotional safety.
Asking what the fantasy provides can be more useful than focusing only on who appears in it. An imagined coworker, former partner, or stranger may represent a quality that currently feels desirable.
Long-term relationships often pass through periods of routine, stress, reduced desire, illness, parenting demands, financial pressure, or emotional distance.
Sexual imagination can offer temporary novelty during such periods.
An imagined situation may create variety without reducing love, loyalty, or commitment.
Escapism can also give the mind a brief break when daily concerns make it difficult to stay focused.
Occasional fantasy may simply add stimulation. Persistent fantasy may carry more personal meaning, especially when real-life intimacy feels consistently unsatisfying.
Meaning depends on context rather than the presence of a fantasy alone.
Relationship satisfaction, personal intention, emotional attachment, and behavior outside the bedroom all provide more useful information than one isolated mental image.
While often assumed to be purely about explicit erotic content, many sexual fantasies involve deep emotional connection and closeness, a new study finds. Fantasizing about someone else during partnered sex is surprisingly common and rarely signals… https://t.co/gfu4QuXLcy
— PsyPost.org (@PsyPost) May 26, 2026
Research has not found a simple connection between fantasizing about another person and relationship dissatisfaction.
People in happy relationships can have fantasies involving others, while people in unhappy relationships may still fantasize about their partners.
Greater sexual satisfaction was associated with a somewhat higher likelihood of imagining a current partner, but individual differences were still substantial.
No single fantasy can reliably describe the condition of a relationship. Context matters more than one isolated thought.
A fantasy is not an intention, decision, or action. People often imagine experiences they would never pursue.
Someone may fantasize about a former partner without any desire to reconnect. Another person may imagine a celebrity, friend, or stranger without wanting any contact at all.
Pleasure inside imagination does not automatically create a real-world goal.
Cheating involves behavior or relationship boundary violations, not merely an involuntary or private thought.
Fantasies can reveal qualities a person finds exciting.
Common themes may include confidence, novelty, tenderness, spontaneity, submission, control, emotional attention, admiration, or freedom.
A more helpful question may be, “What does this fantasy provide?” rather than, “Why am I thinking about that person?”
Someone who imagines an assertive person may be craving more confidence or initiative during sex.
Someone who imagines a caring former partner may be missing warmth or reassurance.
Someone drawn to a stranger may be responding to anonymity, novelty, or freedom from everyday responsibilities.
Such insights do not prove that a relationship has a problem. They may simply offer clues about preferences that have not yet been expressed.
Definitions of cheating vary across individuals and couples.
Some people view emotional secrecy as a serious violation, while others focus mainly on physical contact.
Intention is an important dividing line.
A private fantasy without any desire to act differs greatly from repeated fantasy linked to active pursuit, secret communication, or growing emotional involvement.
Shame may come from strict beliefs about sexuality, fear of abandonment, insecurity, or unrealistic expectations about mental exclusivity.
Couples may have different boundaries around fantasy, pornography, flirting, emotional closeness, and contact with former partners.
Clear agreements can reduce confusion, but private thoughts are not automatically relationship violations.
Fantasizing about someone else during sex is common and often psychologically ordinary.
The identity of the imagined person may matter less than the qualities connected to that fantasy.
Confidence, affection, attention, spontaneity, care, or excitement may be the actual source of attraction.
Recurring fantasies can still offer an opportunity for self-reflection, especially when they affect presence, satisfaction, or emotional connection.