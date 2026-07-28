Is It Normal to Fantasize About Someone Else During Sex?

A person may be having sex with a partner when an unexpected image of someone else enters their mind.

Excitement may continue, but guilt, anxiety, or confusion can quickly follow.

Questions often appear immediately, like: Does such a fantasy indicate stronger attraction to another person?

Could it point to dissatisfaction, emotional betrayal, or a hidden wish to leave the relationship?

Fantasizing about someone else during sex is relatively common and does not automatically indicate an unhealthy relationship.

Frequency, intention, emotional context, and the role a fantasy plays in someone’s sex life can still provide useful information.

How Common Is It?

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Sexual fantasies are part of normal variation in human thought and behavior.

People in committed relationships may still imagine unfamiliar situations, previous partners, celebrities, acquaintances, or fictional characters.

One study surveyed 546 adults in committed relationships and examined what they imagined during partnered sex: