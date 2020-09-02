Fariba Rahimi: A Versace Model Who Transformed Into an Entrepreneur and Social Donor

Fariba Rahimi is a unique person. This woman is a model but also an international business consultant. In fact, she has been accepted into the Forbes Councils, a leading growth and networking organization for business owners and leaders around the world.

Fariba Rahimi has been directly elected to the Forbes Board. The selection was based on her long experience in industry leadership. The parameters assessed include personal achievements, track records of business growth and the influence in the business world. This forum is strictly selective; only businessmen who have had a big impact on the world are approved to join.

In his welcome to Rahimi, Scott Gerber, the founder of Forbes Councils, said that they are honored to welcome the model to their community. They found that Rahimi fits perfectly with the Councils philosophy that prioritizes meaningful relationships between members that can encourage them to advance their respective businesses, which in turn will provide great benefits to the entire entrepreneurial ecosystem. Her success in the business world and how she inspires people are two important factors why Forbes Councils decided that Rahimi was worthy of being a member.

Fariba Rahimi was also asked to share her insights in an original business article in Forbes and Inc. magazines. She will contribute to the Q&A panel with other professionals. By participating in the panel, Rahimi will get exclusive access to various business service partners, branded marketing guarantees and high touch support from all Forbes Councils members. The woman will be able to share her valuable experiences so that she can inspire startup businessmen and people in general.

Rahimi herself expressed her gratitude for the trust of other Forbes Councils members. She said that they had motivated her to continue to work and improve better than before and that she would not waste their trust.

A glimpse of Fariba Rahimi and her social activities with the United Nations in Africa

Fariba Rahimi is a Versace model born in Tehran, Iran and based in Norway who has recently turned into an entrepreneur. Apart from being an entrepreneur, this woman is also committed to humanity jobs, especially in Africa. Why Africa? In Africa, it is very difficult to find work. The phenomenon of unemployment in this continent affects some 32 million young people and the situation will worsen due to the sharp gap between population growth and job opportunities. Currently, half of the African population is under 14 years of age. In other words, the challenges faced by children in Africa are much more difficult than children in other parts of the world. They are very vulnerable to falling into the so-called “failed generation”.

In the near future, Rahimi will build a new hospital and school in Africa. She became one of the main donors for the construction of the two buildings. The socio-economic conditions in Africa have become so bad that children there cannot grow and develop like children in other parts of the world. This sad condition has prompted the United Nations and donors from around the world to provide real direct assistance for African children.

The motivation that drives Rahimi to do more for African children is based on her own experiences when she left Iran, her homeland, in search of a better life. She moved from Iran to Trondheim in 1998, and now is a real estate entrepreneur and founder of a cleaning company. As a 24-year-old, she started working in a modeling agency in Trondheim but had to prioritize working life. In 2018, however, she chose to follow the model dream again. Since then, she has worked as a model for Versace, among others. She is a famous model, and her background makes her look even more special; how she came from a country with a culture that imposed so many restrictions on women and now she has become a woman who voices ideas of freedom.

She was not active in modeling but a makeup artist has succeeded in bringing her into that world. Rahimi found that the world of modeling is her world and through that world, she can share all her ideas that might inspire others to do something to fellow human beings and become a better person. Through Versace, she became a famous woman, which made it easier for her to do more for other people, especially African children.

Rahimi and other donors believe that African children don’t need to go outside their continent to find a better life. They are better off staying in Africa, get an education and good health assistance, which can help them to become strong individuals. One day they will be able to build “their own continent” to be a better place. This is seen as better than just providing financial assistance. Financial assistance without providing education for them is tantamount to plunging them into a worse situation in the future.

Rahimi collaborated with the United Nations and its agencies, UNDP, UNHCR, WFP and WHO to alleviate poverty in Africa. She believes that by supporting these agencies everyone can contribute to assistance aimed at providing a better life for African children as well as all disadvantaged children in other parts of the world. Especially in this pandemic situation. The effects of this unprecedented crisis can be overcome with concerted action and an equality approach. For example, closing the digital divide would reduce more than two-thirds of the number of boys and girls currently not receiving education due to school closures. This is part of the diagnosis and action identified by UNDP in dealing with the situation created by COVID.

Rahimi tries to be an example for the world’s celebrities that a luxurious lifestyle should not prevent them from doing something for their children or those who are “less fortunate” in various parts of the world. In the end, Rahimi is a real figure about how a model transforms into an entrepreneur and humanitarian donor. Rahimi’s story has inspired many entrepreneurs to grow and also help others.