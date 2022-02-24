7 of the Fastest Roads in the World

If you’ve always dreamed of driving as fast as possible in a great car, now is the time to try it.

Though speed restrictions apply in lots of places around the world, there are some roads where none or very high-speed restrictions are in place. We’ve researched a few of the best options for you to try out and listed them below – if you love driving fast, you’ve probably heard of a few of them!

1. Autobahn, Germany

Probably the most famous of fast roads around the world, the autobahn in Germany is very popular with lovers of fast cars. While some parts of the autobahn have some speed restrictions, usually at intersections for safety, there are other places with absolutely no limits on how fast you drive.

The longest stretch of the uninterrupted autobahn is a 150km section between Berlin and Hamburg.

2. Isle of Man, British Isles

The Isle of Man is quite famous for having no speed restrictions, although there are some limits in built-up areas now. In direct comparison to the autobahn, most of the roads on the Isle of Man are single lanes and can be quite dangerous! If you’re up for a bit of danger and the adrenaline rush that comes with it, a trip to the Isle of Man may be for you.

3. Northern Territory, Australia

With only a quarter of a million people living in this vast area, the Northern Territory in Australia isn’t very built up. This has allowed there to be very few speed restrictions and lots of open roads for you to drive on. Like with many of these roads, you will come to some speed-restricted areas, but mostly, you can drive as fast as you like.

4. Autostrada, Poland

While not limitless, the autostrada in Poland has some of the highest speed limits around. With an upper limit of 87mph in some areas, this network of motorways is fantastic for those who love to put their foot down.

The autostrada is part of the E30 driving route from Cork in Ireland to Moscow in Russia. The route is about 2100 miles and is great for lovers of driving.

5. E11 Highway, United Arab Emirates

As home to some of the highest numbers of supercars per capita, it is no wonder there are some fast roads in the UAE. On the E11 Highway, close to the Persian Gulf, you can travel at a whopping 99mph while taking in the incredible views of Dubai, including the impressive skyscrapers that are famous around the world.

6. Austin – San Antonio, Texas, USA

The 130 Toll Road, starting south of Austin and ending in San Antonio, is notable for its high-speed limit of 85mph. As one of the fastest roads in America, this is a cool drive from one city to another. The speed limit applies for most of the 130-mile route so you can put your foot down all the way.

7. Route 79, Arizona, USA

Though the speed limit is set at 75mph, the average speed driven on this route is 88mph. We’re not advocating breaking speed restrictions, but this is proof of how great this road is to drive on and drive fast! Connecting Phoenix with the Saguaro National Park, you’ll get to see some fantastic scenery on this route if you’re not driving too fast to see it!

