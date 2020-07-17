7 Features to Consider When Building a New House

We all know that building a new house is a big endeavor to take on, but the final product, in the end, is all going to be worth it. A house or a home is where a person can feel secure and can do whatever they want including letting loose their creativity. So the thing that got into my mind is that why not let loose our creativity and build the house just the way you like or prefer. Having said all that, we think that a house should be creative and customized to the person or the family that is living in that house. So here are a few features that you should consider when building your new house, so without further ado, let’s get started.

1. Basement

If we are building our house then the first thing that is going to be set in the basement and the foundation, and since we are building our house to our specification, this would be a perfect opportunity to go-ahead and make a basement in your property. We know that most people don’t make basements in their homes because they think of it as a huge waste of money, but we think that a basement is something that you should always consider getting. The reason for that is basements provide you with a complete floor of space in your homes for every sort of needs, which means free space without needing to make something above ground.

Another benefit of basements is that they are made with poured concrete all around, so they are much stronger than the rest of your house and you can also use it as an emergency bunker to keep your family safe in an emergency.

2. Higher Ceilings

This is something that you should consider when you are building your home, a simple difference of changing your plans of a 6 feet ceiling to an 8 feet ceiling is going to transform the entire look of your home. Not only will it provide you more space but higher ceilings will allow you to decorate your home with artwork and sculptures, but higher ceilings mean bigger doors and windows which allow a lot of light to pass through making it kind of nice and cozy.

Another benefit of higher ceilings is that 8 feet ceilings are considered to be in the luxurious add on, so if you do decide to sell your apartment someday than it will increase the value of the house as well.

3. Led Fixtures

Our next suggestion is to use led fixtures instead of your traditional lights. There are several reasons that you should consider putting led fixtures in your home. The first one that we think that you should look into is the savings. A led fixture can save a lot of power then you regular bulbs making your house energy-efficient for our next recommendation. The other benefit of led fixtures is that they come in much more sizes, shapes, and designs than your traditional bulbs providing you with even more choices and if you don’t believe us head onto www.lepro.com to find more led fixtures for your home.

4. Solar Panels

The gift of the sun is something that we all should learn to appreciate. But recent technology has allowed us to use the sun to generate electricity for our homes, and this is our next recommendation. When you are building your home. Tell the architects that you want to install solar panels on your home so that they will design the house to maximize the solar input in your home. This will allow you to be completely off the grid in terms of electricity and since you have decided to add led fixtures, you are going to need a lot less power to run your home.

5. Mudroom

If you are going to make your own home then it is your right that you do it right. That’s why we recommend that you add a mudroom in your house. This is especially handy if you live in a place that has a lot of snow or rainfall. A small space to hang your coats and muddy boots is going to allow your home to be much cleaner and little things like these are going to make the home worth living so much more. Also as we mentioned before small features like these are going to increase the resell value of this house so much.

6. Heated Floors and Driveway

If you live in a place that has a lot of snow over the years or it just gets a lot cold in the winters than this is going to be our recommendation for you. Heated floors and driveway are going to allow you to walk barefoot indoors in the winter and your driveway will always remain clean so that you can get your car in and out easily.

The way this works is that coils are installed under the floorings and the asphalt of your home and when we press the on the switch, the coils are going to heat the floor and make it nice and cozy to improve your standard of living. Plus they are also a great option for the resale value of the house.

7. Big Garage

If you have space then we recommend that you get a garage made that is bigger than you need. This means that if you require a 2 car garage then you should consider making a 3 or 4 car garage. This will not only benefit you immediately but this is also going to benefit you in the future. For now, you will be able to use the extra space for your projects, and in the future, you will be able to add another car or two.

Conclusion

Building a home is something that is a dream for most people and for those that have the opportunity to do that, adding new and exciting features is going to allow you to have more fun than building any other house.