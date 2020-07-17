How to Holiday Like the Stars in Vegas

Dreaming of Las Vegas? We all long for memorable trips to sensational destinations, and if you’ve got the cash, there’s no place as unforgettable as the City of Sin. There are so many things to do and see in Las Vegas; even without getting close to a Roulette wheel or slot machine (though if casino games are your thing and you don’t quite have the cash for Vegas, sites such as goldrushslots.co.uk are your best friend).

Where to Stay

Where to start? Well, your hotel would be a good place. Don’t book somewhere flippantly, especially if you want to vacation like a VIP. You can get some good deals on the most stylish and luxurious hotels located on the Las Vegas Strip where you’ll be in the hotspot for all the action. Our recommendations for true class and opulence include the MGM Grand, the Cosmopolitan or the Bellagio. Do plenty of research into the hotel and its recent reviews before settling on one.

No matter what kind of experience you are looking for and how much you’re looking to spend, you’re sure to find a hotel that will meet your needs in Vegas. Look for special deals to save even more money on a luxurious hotel room that will make your trip to Vegas even more memorable.

See a Show

You’re in a city well-known for its phenomenal entertainment, therefore you simply must see a show. Which one, depends on your personal taste and budget of course. An incredibly popular, magical and captivating show is the Cirque du Soleil’s “O” at the Bellagio. Some of the tickets are incredibly pricey and hard to get hold of, so try to book your tickets well in advance.

There are also many famous entertainers who have shows on the Vegas strip so check your listings in advance to book some of them. Artists scheduled for this year include Aerosmith, Barry Manilow, Billy Idol, Boyz II Men, Cher and Bruno Mars. Make sure you check the listings before booking. No matter what your musical taste you are sure to find a show that you will enjoy and will create special memories for you whenever you think of your trip to Las Vegas.

Paint the Town Red

Famous for its nightlife, Las Vegas can offer some of the best nights out on the town with unique and brilliant nightclubs. There are many huge clubs; you could head to the Marquee Megaclub in the Cosmopolitan, which is a super trendy venue, boasting a great atmosphere and popular music. The Marquee can accommodate more than 6,000 clubbers on its busiest nights. Then there’s the XS Nightclub in Encore Las Vegas; this sophisticated venue is beautifully decorated, with luxury seats and lighting to create the perfect ambience for an unforgettable night on the tiles in Vegas.

Eating Out

You can’t go wrong with elaborate dining options in Las Vegas. Yes, there are many American all-you-can-eat buffets, of course, and these are a fantastic and convenient option especially during or after a busy day of sightseeing and exploring. Sometimes, however, you have to treat yourself. You’re on holiday after all, right? There are many extravagant places to eat with high quality food; just be aware of the high prices too! An extreme example we realise, but there is a $777 burger at the Burger Brasserie in the Paris Hotel, and The Capital Grille offers a $1000 drink called The High Roller Martini, complete with diamond ring!

The eating options in Las Vegas are almost as numerous as the slot machines. You can book a special experience where you get up close and personal with some of the world’s best chefs by enjoying a chef’s table experience.

These are unique VIP experiences and can be quite costly, but they also allow you to see your food being made and often feature a unique atmosphere and a chance to speak to and watch some of the best chefs in the world as they cook your meal.

These include Restaurant Guy Savoy at Caesars Palace or the Smith & Wollensky steak house which includes an award-winning wine menu to compliment your meal.

Prices can be high and space is limited, so make sure you book your table for this very memorable experience in advance.

Sports Gambling

One of the best things about Las Vegas is that sports gambling has been legal there for decades. You can head to the casino of your choice, place a bet on any game in any league throughout the world and then watch your game on a big screen television while enjoying some great food or drinks.

You can pick the winner of a game or make bets on a team’s win total for the season, who will win the league MVP or any number of prop bets within a game. The choice is all yours.

Betting on sports only adds to the thrills and excitement of watching your favorite athletes compete and really puts you in the game.

Some of the most well-known sports books in Las Vegas include the MGM Grand Race & Sports Book, Caesars Palace Race & Sports Book, the Aria Race & Sports Book and Westgate SuperBook.

Each of these have some unique options to make your experience even more memorable. The MGM Grand, for example, has four skyboxes that can hold up to 10 guests each which is perfect for entertaining friends or clients. Westgate SuperBook is the largest sportsbook in the world. Do a little research and find the perfect experience for you. Either way, you’ll never forget the night you went to Vegas and won big.

Final Thoughts

You won’t be short of things to do in Las Vegas. This exciting city has endless possibilities for those who love to sightsee, spend, dine out, watch shows or play casino games. Save as much cash as possible before your trip, so you can experience a Vegas vacation VIP style.