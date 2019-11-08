Finally! Science Explains Why You Can’t Ever Remember Your Dreams

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

As a dream analysis enthusiast, I’ve shared my tips for recalling your nightly adventures more easily. While I still think a few simple tricks can help you remember your dreams more often and in more detail, it turns out that there is a scientific reason why some of us remember our dreams more regularly than others. In a study published in the journal Cerebral Cortex, researchers studied the brain patterns of “high dream recallers” and “low dream recallers” and found that the “high dream recallers”showed stronger brain activity, both while awake and while asleep, in the part of the brain responsible for attending to external stimuli.

“This may explain why high dream recallers are more reactive to environmental stimuli, awaken more during sleep, and thus better encode dreams in memory than low dream recallers. Indeed the sleeping brain is not capable of memorizing new information; it needs to awaken to be able to do that,” explained Perrine Ruby, one of the researchers.

So essentially, this means that people who are better at remembering dreams are light sleepers who wake more throughout the night, allowing them to be able to memorize what they just dreamt. In addition, scientists concluded that “high dream recallers” might also produce a higher volume of dreams. [Science Daily]

Original by: