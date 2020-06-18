How to Find a Safe Online Casino?

Geographical boundaries have vanished in the days of the Internet and high-speed broadband service thus making online casinos very popular. Simply with the help of a good Internet connection and computer or mobile device anyone can access and play his/her favorite games from anywhere in the world. It may appear quite easy but is it safe to play? Choosing the right online casino platform is a challenge because an unwary player may lose his money. It is, therefore, necessary to check thoroughly whether the casino platform meets all the criteria, which make it trustworthy. You can get a list of safe online casinos if you go to the site casino-online-canada.ca.

The salient features of a safe casino

The casino playing platform must undergo a thorough test before deciding whether it is safe to play on. Here are some essential areas, which makes a casino safe.

License

A casino operating under a gambling license means that it is under the jurisdiction of a regulatory body. If a casino does not have a license it is better to stay away from it. As such, it is always a good idea to go through the details and check how much of the customer right is protected in case of a default. Licensed casinos are also subject to regular audits. As third parties carry out these audits there is less chance of influencing the result by the casino. The auditors check the way the player’s funds are handled by the casino.

Regulator and Auditors

Safety and security of online casinos are monitored by regulating agencies, which are government organizations. They also check whether the casinos meet the rules and laws of the jurisdiction of the organization.

Auditors monitor whether the game is played in a fair manner and meet the standards of financial compliance. There are two types of audit – the casino audit and the casino game audit. The main criterion of fairness in any gamble is the randomness. The casino game auditors check whether the casino in question is adhering to randomness. The casino auditors audit the overall operation of a casino. They check security leaks in order to ensure that player’s data is not misused. They also check the encryption methodology used to store the financial details.

Safety of Software Used

Software used by the casino is very important in terms of the safety issues of the platform. Casinos do not develop the games themselves but use games developed by certain casino game developers. As such, it is necessary to check whether the site uses software, which is from reputed developers. The reputed software companies get their software tested by third party auditors to instill confidence in players that it is safe and fair. The third party auditors also ensure that the payouts are fair and comply with international gaming standards. Another way to check whether a casino is safe to play is to check they are regularly updating their certification information. All reputed and safe casinos will do this. If a casino has not updated its certification information for a long period of time or does not publish the relevant details are definitely not safe.

Random Number Generators

In actual physical casinos dealers deal the cards or spin the wheel. However, in online casinos the deal of cards or spin of the wheel is done through an algorithm popularly known as Random Number Generators (RNG), which makes certain that the outcome of a spin or turn of cards is done in a random manner and not manipulated. Thus, to ensure fairness of the game all online casino games must use a trusted random number generator, which should be certified by an independent third party. The algorithm used in the RNG must be tamper-proof. All reputable casinos use a SHA-3 hash algorithm and ensures that it has undergone the required tests.

Security of Player’s Information – the Technology

Protection of player’s information is guaranteed by using SSL (Secure Sockets layer) or TLS (Transport Layer Security) certificates. The HTTPS (Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure) communication protocol in combination with SSL/TSL technology ensures that personal data is protected from malicious attacks. In addition to protecting personal data, SSL and TLS encryption also allow a safe environment for the players to carry out their financial transactions.

Terms and Conditions

It is a fact that going through every line of the terms and conditions is a tedious task, but a wise player will always check between the lines before accepting the site as a trusted one. A casino can be safe and transparent if it has posted a separate page on its website stating the privacy policies as regards to who has access to the personal and banking information. This also shows how the casino operates.

Payment Methods – Deposit and Withdrawals

Obviously one of the most important features of an online casino is the way payments are carried out. Payment consists of both cash deposit and cash withdrawals. A secure and trustworthy online casino can be identified by the speed with which the deposits are made. Also one should look for the payment methods used by the casino. A safe online casino will always use trusted online payment methods.

Bonuses and Promotions

Casinos offer bonuses and promotions to lure customers to their gaming site. Some casinos offer very high bonuses to customers but finally makes it very hard for the customer to avail the offer. Hence, players should look for the bonus policy of the casino before making a choice.

Safety considerations in Mobile Casinos

Often it is asked whether mobile casinos are safe. Since mobile casinos use the same technology and security features as their desktop counterparts, they are quite safe. However, players must not use a public Wi-Fi while playing, as these are more susceptible to cyber crime.

Customer Care and opinion survey

In order to check the safety of an online casino the players should check how the casino responds to customer’s queries. A rogue casino will delay in responding to a customer complaint while a trustworthy casino will promptly address the grievance. It is recommended that the players should go through the customer review and related forums where various customers post their experience with the casino.