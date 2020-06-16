6 Most Played Gambling Games in 2020

What else are people supposed to do when they get home from work than to visit their favorite gambling site and play a few rounds of blackjack?

It is safe to say that a large number of people are not quite satisfied with their jobs and career choices and therefore, they are looking to let off steam.

All that results in more and more people visiting online gambling sites to satisfy their daily needs of home entertainment. And that’s why we thought about documenting the 6 most played gambling games right now.

Don’t go anywhere as these are the games that people have won the most while playing.

1. Blackjack

Everyone’s favorite card game also happens to be our favorite card game. Blackjack is probably the card game everyone knows. In blackjack, the dealer gives you two cards and the goal is to get 21 or close to 21 without going above it.

This is the short and simple version of the rules, but once you get more into it you’ll see why people love it and play it.

You start with two cards, and so is the dealer. You add the numbers of both cards and make a decision whether you want the dealer to give you another one. The thing here is that the third card could get you over the 21 mark, so you have to be careful.

You don’t have to have exactly 21 to win, you just have to beat your opponents in having a bigger sum than them.

2. Poker

The legendary card game that’s perhaps even more popular than blackjack happens to be poker. There are dozens of variations of poker and trying to explain all of them would require an article on its own.

What we can mention safely is that people love gambling on poker. Poker is very different from blackjack and is usually played with multiple people.

Depending on which variation you’re playing, the rules can be very different. But data shows that the two most popular ones are Texas Hold’em, 7 Card Stud, and the various Omaha variations.

But the general rule in poker is that you wait for your turn and make a decision based on the strength of the cards in your hands.

We don’t have to explain how poker is played since the game is widely popular in almost every part of the world. What we can explain is that poker is very fun and highly addictive for online gambling.

3. Bingo

You’d be surprised to find bingo on this list but data shows that people love playing it online.

You’re almost certain to win in bingo if you’re feeling lucky. Fortune is a huge player in this game since everything is random. You play bingo by firstly getting a card that has lots of numbers on it. These numbers are randomly generated and you’re supposed to mark them as they’re generating from a virtual machine.

Once you fill up an entire row or column you yell “BINGO”. The great thing about bingo is that it can be an awesome game for family time, and it can be an even better option for making some money.

Data shows that bingo is the 3rd most played online gambling game, and for good reasons. But bingo rarely features on most online gambling sites. Players usually find unique sites that specialize in bingo as a “gambling” option.

4. Lottery

Lottery and bingo are similar in a way that both of them rarely get featured on gambling sites, but people love them regardless.

Lottery is a form of gambling since you’re trying to win money, lots of money, through a randomized concept of drawing random numbers.

You can even say that there isn’t much difference between bingo and lottery and both require you to collect a certain amount of numbers drawn from a machine.

But the lottery is probably one of the most difficult gambling games to actually win anything. And this is why people love it. If you manage to win the lottery, then do know your life will change FOREVER!

There are multiple lotteries in the United States, with many of them boasting rewards in the $1.6 billion range!

5. Slots

If you’re ever looking to play a game that doesn’t involve cards or doesn’t require you to collect numbers, then slots are the perfect option.

Everyone knows what a slot machine is and everyone has seen at least one. Slot machines are particularly popular in Vegas as every casino has them, in abundance!

Slot machines can make your life frustrating or can soak you in coins. That’s why casinos give you a bucket in case you win a jackpot. And the case is virtually the same when gambling online.

But instead of coins, your account gets filled with thousands of dollars if you win a jackpot while playing slots.

Slots are one of the most unique gambling games and they’re very fun but also addictive.

6. Roulette

Have you ever watched a Western movie? If so, then you’ve probably seen a scene where cowboys play poker. If not, then the next game in line is roulette.

Roulette is deeply rooted in American culture and history. While originating from Europe, it is hugely popular in the United States. In roulette, there’s a wheel with 37 numbers; each number divided into its own field.

Before each round of roulette, you place bets on specific numbers, black or red, green, odd, even, or entire sections. Each one of these has different coefficients and you win based on your bet.

After placing a bet, a ball will start spinning around the roulette wheel and will eventually land on a field.

There is also an American version of the game that has 38 instead of 37 numbers. The difference is that instead of having only 0, in American roulette you have 00. This type of variation of the game is typically known as double-zero roulette.