How to Find Cheap Parking Spots in Brisbane City – 2021 Guide

Brisbane city is known as one of the most commercially advanced and developed cities in Eastern Australia and many people are proud to call it home. However, it is known to be quite merciless to those who don’t call Brisbane their home, especially in one particular aspect – parking. The parking charges in Brisbane city are always at a sky-high rate in seemingly all corners of the city.

Everyone who comes to the city needs to pay these boisterous parking rates if they want a decent spot during their stay, regardless if they are visiting the city for business purposes or vacation. These parking rates get even more expensive during busy hours in the commercial sectors of the city, and seeing their charges alone is enough to make any driver anxious.

Thus, it is no surprise drivers often search for resources that can lead them to affordable and cheap parking that is not too far from the location they actually want to go to. If you are one of these drivers, then worry not. In this article, we will provide you with an extensive list of various locations that can provide you cheap parking spots in Brisbane city. We assure you that these spots have the most affordable parking rates and cover most major areas in the city.

Brisbane City Council

One of the most central locations to Brisbane City’s law and customs, the City Council can actually also prove to be one of the most ideal and affordable parking locations. They have affordable parking available on their main street. Not only that, but they have not one, but two car parks in the vicinity that can offer amazing parking rates to fit your budget.

These parks are right in King George Square and there is also one at Wickham Terrace. If you are looking for a more permanent solution around the Council area, then these car parks can also offer you affordable prices on a monthly basis. Being so near to the city council, the council spirit has certainly oozed into the car parks because they are generous enough to slash off half the parking prices if you bring in an electric vehicle to park.

That’s not the only benefit of owning an electric in this area because they also have a charging station in King George Square which is essentially free to use. Additionally, they also provide all-day access in the Wickham Terrace car park. Essentially, you can access your vehicle at any time you want in the car park and no one would beat an eye.

Wilson Parking car parks

According to https://www.sharewithoscar.com.au/blog/cheap-parking-in-brisbane-city/, finding a Brisbane city parking space in the central district can be quite tricky. Fortunately, there are many reliable car park providers in the area that are quite affordable. Wilson Parking car parks are the prime example of such car park providers.

Even though their car parks are very limited in number across the CBD area, they make it up with their myriad amount of ingenious parking plans and affordability. They always have an offer or two up whenever you book one of their spaces so you can be assured of continuous discounts throughout the week. Their weekend party parking deals are especially amazing because they offer you a great discount on late-night parking around some of the best clubs and bars in Brisbane.

Want the parking space for multiple days? You got it. Looking for discounts for booking early? Consider it done at one of these car parks. One more great thing about them is that they also have an app for easy bookings. The app provides immense ease of access and saves you a lot of hassle while looking for their website.

Secure Parking car parks

If you require parking spots in the West end, CBD, or Spring Hills area, then Secure Parking car parks are one of the ideal options to choose from. While you can get differing rates at their car parks, depending on where their location is, you are still bound to get amazing pricing. With Secure Parking, your parking costs can come down as low as 1/4th the amount of normal parking rates in Brisbane.

They can be easily booked by their app or website, as per your preference, and they have especially excellent deals on weekends. If you are part of the Royal Club of Queensland, you can avail yourself of even better offers with your membership!

Cornerstone Parking car parks

If you need a guaranteed parking spot even in the densest areas of the city, then Cornerstone Parking car parks can deliver. They seem to have car parks at almost every heavy traffic location. This can save you lots of hassle and trouble finding a good spot, especially when you are traversing through densely populated areas.

Cornerstone Parking car parks aren’t like other car parks where you would be forced to spend a considerable fortune to afford the parking – a luxury which many people don’t have. They understand the need for cheap parking and offer excellent discount offers to anyone who books their parking spots online well in advance.

Myer Centre car park

This affordable car park finds its place just within the proximity of the shopping center with the same name. If you ever feel like going to the Myer Shopping Centre but are worried about the parking rates there, then the Myer Centre car park can help you relieve some of that anxiety. This car park might have prices that are as high as the high-end car parks in the central district, but if you book online, especially as early as possible, you are offered rates that are effectively half of the car park’s normal rates.

Basically, you can get yourself a parking spot for as low as $14! That’s quite unbelievable considering the commercial area the center is in.

Conclusion

There are several cheap parking spots in Brisbane city and we hope this article helped you find most of them.