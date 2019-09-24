753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Are you a videogame fan? Surely, finding the best free game apps for your mobile seems like a challenge. Especially, because most of the games promoted by the stores of our smartphones have already played them sometimes. Today, we will present a place where you can find the best free games for your mobile or tablet.

From simple mobile phones to pocket entertainment centers

Cell phones have changed a lot, and so have the games. Since the appearance of the first mobile games, we have seen a great transformation in the way we play. Proof of this is the evolution that Nokia’s “Snake” has had in its different versions. Today, there is a 3D and multiplayer online version called Slither.io.

Playing video games is not the same as 10 or 15 years ago. In fact, the technology has advanced so much that we have separated from consoles and computers to play wherever we please. Thus, games applications for mobile phones and tablets have appeared. A very wide universe that mixes free or paid applications.

For example, we cannot ignore the fact that some game applications are exclusive to the iPhone, most of you pay. On the other side, Android offers a greater variety of free applications that, for the most part, are also available for iOS. But one of the best places to find the best game apps for your mobile device is Getmeapps.

Getmeapps

Getmeapps is characterized by promoting the most popular or most recent game applications. It is a totally safe and reliable website, which has a lot of feedback from its visitors and readers. Also, they have their own ranking and app appraisal system, giving it greater credibility.

On this website, you will find a list of the best Android and iOS games of the moment, so you can have the most fun wherever you are. Getmeapps has on its website a huge and varied repertoire of game application reviews (and much more) for mobile devices.

Therefore, it does not matter what type of game you are looking for. If it is an action game, adventures, strategies, sports, simulation, role-playing games, among others, you can find their review on this website. Even those who are famous on many platforms! Such is the case we will see next.

Minecraft

Minecraft is one of the best game apps for those who likes action and adventure. And not for nothing already adds more than 50 million downloads.

The whole experience of this wonderful PC game is now (literally) at your fingertips. And it is that Mojang has wanted to surprise its dedicated users with an application of its most popular game. You can enjoy the same graphics you see in the PC game on your Tablet or Smartphone. Even, being multiplatform, the game you played on your PC can continue on your mobile, which makes downloading Minecraft for Android or iOS almost mandatory.

With Minecraft, you will have a lot of fun. You can choose between three modes: survival mode, creative mode or multiplayer mode: