Since everyone knows a breakup isn’t official ‘til it’s on Facebook, David McCandless, a data journalist king, looked at over 10,000 Facebook status updates to see if there was any pattern to when and why people ended their romantic relationships. This infograph charts his discoveries. Peak breakup season is about ten weeks away, so hold on tight.

Original by: Wendy Atterberry