FitBark GPS Useful for Tracking a Dog’s Activeness

Have you ever seen your pup running around like crazy, wondering what they could possibly be up to? Well, with today’s technology you can now keep track of all the mischief they’re getting into by tracking their activities! In this blog, we will explore the different ways you can monitor your canine companion’s adventures. So grab a leash and let’s get started!

How to track your dog?

There are different types of activity monitors for dogs that offer varying features for tracking a pet’s exercise, behavior, and well-being. From GPS collars to Wi-Fi-powered smart collars and clip-on trackers to Fitbits designed specifically for dogs, each type of tracker has its own benefits and downsides.

Most GPS collars come in the form of a regular dog collar with an attached gadget that can easily be swapped out. These usually come with various sensors such as an accelerometer which records movement data. Advanced GPS collars even offer personalized training programs and two-way audio communication so you can talk to your dog remotely.

Smart collars use Wi-Fi signals to track your dog’s movements around the house and provide audio messages when necessary. Some also have Bluetooth capabilities allowing you to set up boundaries around your house or yard.

Clip-on trackers are small devices that provide location tracking using GPS or other sensors only if it is clipped on the pet’s jacket or collar using a magnetic connection. This offers freedom from needing to keep the tracker attached all the time and since it isn’t necessary to place anything on your dog’s neck these also offer better comfort for pets who aren’t used to wearing a collar all day long

Fitbits are fitness trackers specifically designed for dogs that monitor their daily activities including physical activity, calories burned, sleep patterns, heart rate, breathing rate & more by attaching to their fur. They provide accuracy & precision when recording data along with accessing to real-time data on how active your pup is during any given day or week.

Tips for Accurately Tracking Your Dog’s Activities

Start by selecting a device that best suits your needs. GPS-enabled collars are designed to provide detailed information about your pet’s movements, such as speed and distance traveled. They also allow you to set activity goals for your pup, so you can monitor his progress in real-time. Some trackers even measure trends based on time and temperature so that you can understand the unique subtleties of your pup’s activity level during different times and conditions.

Another important factor when tracking activities is accuracy and reliability. Make sure that the device you select offers reliable data with minimal downtime due to loss of signal or power outages. Also, consider if the device offers detailed maps or visual aids to show your pet’s movements so that it is easier for you to review his daily routine at a glance.

Finally, regular maintenance of the tracker is necessary for optimal performance over time; make sure to regularly check for low battery power or outdated software updates that might affect the accuracy or create disruption when using it in new places. All these tips will improve accuracy and help you stay on top of monitoring your pup’s health and well-being!

Overview of Fitbark

Fitbark, a GPS tracker that has recently launched in the market is a great tool for tracking down your dog’s steps, sleeping quality, sleeping duration, playtime, anxiety levels, location, and more. Using the GPS tracker, you can locate wherever your dog is. The application even sends you notifications every time your dog leaves the house. If you have a dog who likes to escape the house often, this tracker can be a real blessing.

The device retails for $69.95 currently on the website and they also have multiple color options available for its cover. Fitbark has also enlisted charging cable for $9.95 and Zip ties pack for $5.95 only. Having a rather tiny frame, it also works wonders for small breed dogs who cannot carry other fitness trackers available in the market because of how large it feels on them.

However, large breed dog owners appreciate Fitbark for providing a detailed health index. Large dogs are required to exercise more throughout the day compared to the smaller canines and this machine allows the owners to track the pups’ physical activities throughout the day. From how many miles they have walked in the day to how much sleep they have received, it creates a complete data sheet for all.

A recent study from Betway involving Fitbark concluded that music and TV shows can have a positive influence on dogs. It narrowed down dogs’ bodily reactions into three categories; rest time, sleep quality, and anxiety levels. The rest time showed how long the dogs were at rest after watching certain TV shows and listening to certain genres of music. Fitbark also has another feature called ‘BarkPoints’. Higher BarkPoints indicate an increased amount of physical activity throughout the day.

During this experiment, Fitbark metrics for Barkpoints were observed on an hourly basis and here higher numbers revealed that dogs were restless listening to certain genres and shows. The results declared hip-hop and heavy metal songs made pups feel anxious. And for shows, the witcher and stranger things did not allow the dogs to relax. This fitness device attached to the dogs’ collars also revealed the sleep quality based on how peacefully dogs slept the following morning after listening to different music and shows.

It was measured out of 100%. Folk (88%) and Jazz (87%) came out to be the most soothing genres of music and Bridgerton (90%) and Friends (88%) were the most relaxing shows.

Tracking your dog’s activities can be a great way to ensure their health and well-being. By keeping track of walks, mealtimes, vet visits, and overall activity levels, you can help keep your pup healthy and active. Technology has made it easier than ever to stay in touch with your pup- whether you’re traveling or just at work for the day.