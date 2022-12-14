Cryptocurrency is still a new concept for many people. The cryptocurrency market consists of virtual or digital assets designed to act as a medium of exchange. The cryptocurrency market uses cryptography to protect its transactions and to control the creation of new units. Governments or financial institutions cannot control cryptocurrency since it is decentralized.

Initially created in 2009, bitcoin is the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. The number of cryptocurrencies has grown to over 4,000 since then. The use of cryptocurrency extends beyond trading on decentralized exchanges to purchasing goods and services as well. The world of cryptocurrency is ever-evolving.

While some countries have accepted cryptocurrency with open arms, others are still trying to figure out what to do with this new digital asset class. So, which country is the first which fully accept cryptocurrency first? Check it out here.

What Country Is The First To Accept Cryptocurrency?

On September 7, 2021, El Salvador officially became the first to recognize bitcoin as a legal tender. The move is a significant boost for cryptocurrency, which has seen increasing use and acceptance worldwide in recent years.

El Salvador’s decision to recognize bitcoin is a significant step forward for the cryptocurrency and could pave the way for other countries to follow suit. Bitcoin is now legal tender in El Salvador, meaning buyers and sellers can accept it. The move is expected to boost the use of bitcoin in the country and help it become more widely accepted.

This big win for bitcoin could help it become more mainstream. With El Salvador’s decision, bitcoin is one step closer to being recognized as a legitimate currency worldwide.

The move will see El Salvador adopting a ‘bitcoin standard,’ where the cryptocurrency will be used alongside the US dollar as legal tender. All businesses in the country will be required to accept bitcoin as payment, and citizens will be able to pay their taxes in bitcoin.

The decision to legalize bitcoin is bold and will generate a lot of interest in El Salvador. It remains to be seen how successful the move will be, but it could pave the way for other countries to follow suit.

‘Chivo’ Is A Digital Wallet Used In El Salvador. How Does It Work?

Chivo is a digital wallet that allows users to store, send, and receive money in El Salvador. It is currently the most prominent digital wallet in the country, with over 1 million users. Chivo is available to anyone with a smartphone and an internet connection.

To use Chivo, users must create an account and add money to their wallets. Money can be added to the wallet through a bank transfer, credit/debit card, or cash at a Chivo partner bank. Once the money is in the wallet, it can be used to send payments to other Chivo users or to make purchases at merchants that accept Chivo.

Chivo is a convenient and safe way to send and receive money in El Salvador. It is also one of the most popular digital wallets in the country. Users can also trade or pay via the government-approved platform yuan-pay-group.net.

Is it mandatory to use bitcoin in El Salvador?

El Salvador is the only country in the world that has made the use of bitcoin mandatory. This means that, as of Sep 2021, all businesses and individuals in El Salvador must use bitcoin for all transactions, including purchasing goods and services, remittance of funds, and paying taxes.

There are a few exceptions to this rule, such as for transactions involving encrypted currencies, but for the most part, bitcoin is the only legal tender in El Salvador. This policy was enacted to boost the country’s economy and reduce its dependence on the US dollar.

So far, the results have been mixed. Many businesses have been hesitant to accept bitcoin due to its volatile nature, and there are concerns that the policy could lead to money laundering and other illegal activities. Only time will tell if this decision will ultimately benefit or harm El Salvador’s economy.

Other Leading Countries Where Cryptocurrencies are Legal

Cryptocurrencies are gaining popularity globally, with more and more countries beginning to recognize their potential. While still considered to be in their infancy, cryptocurrencies have the potential to revolutionize the way we interact with the digital world. Here are some of the other leading countries where cryptocurrencies are legal.

Russia

Cryptocurrencies are not formally legal in Russia, but the Russian government has revealed that it is working on legislation to legalize digital currencies. This legislation is expected to be enacted in the next few years. In the meantime, people and businesses are free to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in Russia.

Japan

Japan is one of the most cryptocurrency-friendly countries, with several exchanges offering trading services. High-profile hacks of Japanese exchanges have led to increased scrutiny, but overall the country remains supportive of cryptocurrencies.

Japanese regulators have put in place several measures to protect investors and ensure that digital currencies are only used for legitimate purposes.

South Korea

South Korea has also emerged as a cryptocurrency-friendly nation. Cryptocurrency trading is legal in the country, and several exchanges offer the service. The government has implemented many measures to protect investors and prevent money laundering.

Canada

Cryptocurrencies are legal in Canada, although there is some regulation. The Canadian government has stated that digital currencies are not legal tender but have left them unregulated. This will likely change in the future as the government looks to put regulations in place to protect investors and prevent money laundering.

Germany

Germany is one of the leading nations in Europe when it comes to cryptocurrency adoption. Cryptocurrencies are legal in Germany and are subject to several regulations. The country has been at the forefront of developing a regulatory framework for the sector.

The Netherlands

The Netherlands is another European country that has been supportive of cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies are legal in the Netherlands and are subject to several regulations.

The government has implemented several measures to prevent money laundering and protect investors.

Bottomline

El Salvador became the first country to accept cryptocurrency as legal tender. This move could encourage other countries to follow suit.

Cryptocurrency has many advantages over traditional fiat currency, including the fact that it is not subject to inflation. This could make it a more stable form of currency, which could help promote economic growth.