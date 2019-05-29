Five Ways to Make the Most Out of Your Next Trip to the Mall

1.1k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Just a few decades ago, if you wanted to go shopping, you had to go to the mall. Today, you have many more options for online shopping. However, that doesn’t mean there still isn’t plenty for the mall to offer!

Going to the mall is a great way to browse items you aren’t familiar with, see items in person before you make a purchase, and with restaurants, movie theaters, and seasonal events, it can give you much more to do than just shopping.

That doesn’t mean going to the mall is all sunshine and rainbows. It can be a stressful, expensive experience if you aren’t careful. Make sure you get the most out of your trip by following these tips.

Pick the Right Mall

Whether you want to visit a mall near where you live or you want to do a little shopping while you’re on vacation, most areas have a few malls within a short driving distance. Your first job is to figure out which mall to go to.

A few things to consider when choosing a shopping mall include:

The number of stores

The types of stores available

Access to other activities, like dining

Special events and mall-wide sales

For example, if you live or are vacationing in Dubai, you may want to browse the malls on Bayut before getting in the car. Choose The Dubai Mall if you want to shop for high-fashion brands like Louis Vuitton and Prada. If you’re looking for a fun evening experience, consider the Dubai Festival City Mall that features spectacular light shows in the evening.

Get Your Coupons Ready

Why pay full price if you don’t have to! Every store at the mall hosts sales, and many of them have special coupons that can further reduce the cost of items in the store. However, that doesn’t mean it’s quick and easy.

You aren’t likely to find coupons inside the stores at the mall. Instead, you have to prepare ahead of time by looking for printable coupons online.

You can search for individual coupons online, but you can also download apps and join email newsletters before you arrive at the mall. You just may find a coupon that will deeply discount your final price when you get there!

Always Look at the Sale Section First

Coupons are a great way to save money on items at the mall, but that isn’t the only way you can save. There are many different ways to save on items at the mall, and when it comes to clothes, nothing is better than heading to the back of the store.

Instead of shopping the regularly priced items at the front and working your way towards the sale in the back, start at the back and work your way up front. You can make your money go further by shopping deeply discounted items first instead of paying full price for new inventory.

Don’t Buy Right Away

There’s a lot to look at in the mall. It’s easy to spend more money than you should. Stop with the impulse buys by not buying an item the first time you enter the store.

When you find something you like, place it back on the shelf and shop around at a few other stores. If you’re still thinking about the item after you’ve tried distracting yourself with other things in the mall, you can be fairly sure it’s an item you will appreciate even after you bring it home.

Consider Going to the Mall During Off-Hours

Getting the most out of your shopping mall experience means more than finding ways to save money and shopping at the right stores. It means making sure you have fun too!

There are good and bad times to do just about anything. If you want to avoid the crowds and look more closely at the merchandise without getting an elbow in the side, avoid the mall on the weekends. Instead, try visiting the mall on a Monday or Tuesday. If you do have to go on a weekend, try and get there when the mall first opens so you can enjoy an hour or two of reduced traffic.

Going to the mall can be a lot of fun, and it can be a great way to get the items you need, but only if you spend a little time preparing your trip ahead of time. With these tips, you can make the most out of the time you spend at the mall!