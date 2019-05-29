Sheena Newman Gives Social Media Followers the Opportunity to Learn How to Launch Their Own Business Through Her New Skincare Start-Up

1.6k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Fashion and beauty entrepreneur Sheena Newman knows a thing or two about launching a business. In a mere decade, the mother of one, built a multi-million dollar empire. If that’s not impressive enough, Newman has a highly successful YouTube channel, which focuses on empowering women to live their best life. She does this through influencer interviews, wellness tips, lifestyle inspiration, mommy and me fashion, and sound financial advice. With over 135,000 views, people around the world eagerly follow Sheena Newman.

Now, Newman has announced the launch of TALIX Organics. The skincare company combines nature with science, to deliver the most effective clinical-grade formulations in the industry. Their products are comprised of the highest quality ingredients sourced from around the world.

Launching this summer, their (rose scented) Rose Quartz Hydra Glow deeply hydrates the skin to visibly tighten and brighten. It minimizes the appearance of pores, fine lines and wrinkles. The silky serum can be worn barefaced, or before makeup application, for a stunning glow.

According to Sheena, “The number one question I get asked is, ‘How do I start a business?’ As an entrepreneur, featured in numerous publications, I know a thing or two about starting successful businesses. I’ve built, sold and even dissolved many ventures over the last 12-years.” Furthermore, Sheena states, “Holistic beauty has always been a very important part of my life. Looking gorgeous is directly linked to skincare! With that said, I’m beyond proud to launch a 100% organic skincare company. From the formula to the packaging, TALIX Organics is holistic and clean beauty. Our products are suitable for all skin types, protects and condition the skin from damaging causing radicals, and is 100% cruelty-free, gluten-free, vegan, and proudly made in the USA.”

Newman announced Tuesday, she will be bringing fans and followers along, as she builds her new organic skincare company from the ground up. From cost market analysis to marketing and design, Newman promises transparency. Sheena Newman will share what to do, and more importantly, what not to do when launching a business.

According to an Instagram fan from India, “I really want to learn from Sheena Newman. Sheena is such an inspiration to women around the world and is the epitome of a millennial role-model. Her life experiences as a young-ethnic and successful entrepreneur inspires me more than you can imagine.”

To learn more about Sheena Newman and her new organic skincare company TALIX Organics, visit the website at TalixOrganics.com.