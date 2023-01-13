Flaunt Your Look as You Turn 50 With 5 Styling Tips

Age is simply a number, and this quotation is ideal for styling. In the past, women of a specific age were supposed to possess top-tier design sensibility, but this idea is now considered outdated. Fashion in the twenty-first century is for all ages, with ladies over 50 looking more sophisticated, playful, and fashionable.

You have landed in the right spot if you are over 50 and have a 50+ showstopper obsession, such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopez, or the idealized Michelle Obama. Refresh your styling by creating a new lookbook with us. Here are some amazing ideas to flaunt your look as you turn 50.

1. Start with basic

One of the best things about turning 50 is that you can wear whatever you want. But many women alter their wardrobes in their 50s and replace them with very dull and outdated clothing that they may believe suits their preferences and lifestyle. But I assure you that having a stylish wardrobe at 50 will set you out from the throng.

Fashion for women above 50 has changed a lot. There are lots of jeans, joggers, jumpsuits, pantsuits, and leggings if you don’t feel comfortable wearing skirts and dresses. Not a fan of both skirts and pants? Choose comfortable maxi dresses and midis. You must believe that they look fantastic with a stylish pair of boots or sandals. So, create a look that looks best on you and show it off in your fifties.

2. Cut those bangs

You will always look adorable if you have bangs, even when you are in your middle age. Cut a long, full, and fun bang depending on your facial cut and preferences. Bangs will make you feel prettier, more confident, and more charming and make you look younger.

Additionally, these bangs will assist you in concealing deep forehead furrows that could make you appear irritated even when you’re happy.

3. Play with your eyewear

For many women, eyeglasses become a necessary part of life until they turn 50, but after that age, they are prescribed. All I can advise is to welcome it loud and make it stand out. Seize the chance to transform your vision issues into a super-stylish look.

From prescribed glasses to your sunnies, make them look stylish. Style your glasses in a way that speaks about your personality and style. When choosing a frame, don’t forget to consider your face shape. Play with different colors, styles, designs, and shapes of frames and show them your sense and love for fashion.

Being over 50 offers you the freedom to give yourself everything you want, like taking your dog for a stroll, leaving everything behind, and moving to Florida or Paris. This can also entail upgrading your shoes. Although heels are feminine, wearing them may be bad for your knees, hips, and feet. Choose elegant boots, shoes, wedges, and flats.

There are many different footwear designs, colors, patterns, and styles that will not only make you seem fashionable but also feel at ease. So change your shoes to match your attire and walk life’s ramp with style and confidence.

5. Change the fragrance

When you hear the phrase “old lady perfume,” what comes to mind? Well, that recognizable aroma belonged to our grandma and aunts. Decades ago, all the older women used to have the same scent. But things have changed significantly. Nowadays, women all around the world adore luxurious and seductive scents. With their perfect and fresh fragrances, the market is also captivating women in their fifties. Wear a charming fragrance to events or social gatherings, as wearing the right perfume is like wearing confidence. So, turn off the old lady scent and smell fabulous in your 50s.

6. Choose the right color

Choosing the proper color for your skin tone is crucial for looking gorgeous over 50. Given that you have lived 50 wonderful years, it is simple to determine which color brings out your skin’s natural tone and makes you appear chic. Choosing clothes that will enhance your appearance and make you feel beautiful will be easier for you if you research and choose the suitable color. For example, try wearing light-colored clothing if you have a cool summer personality and dark, deep colors if you have a winter personality. Your wardrobe will become ageless and versatile if you choose your clothing items based on your skin tone.

7. Statement Jewelry

Women’s closest friend is jewelry, and age has no bearing on their relationship. The choice of jewelry is crucial because improper pieces will age your skin more quickly. The wrong metal, such as gold or silver, can accentuate under-eye circles and produce uneven skin tone. Women with chilly undertones should choose silver jewelry, while those with warm undertones should choose gold.

The most regrettable aspect of aging is that it causes our skin’s collagen levels to drop; therefore, always choose earrings that are lighter and smaller. Long and hefty earrings are another option, although they might later cause issues with your skin and ears. When choosing jewelry, keep shiny and glistening stones in mind. Then, coordinate your jewelry with your clothes to create a sophisticated, stunning, trendy look.

8. Eyebrows

The most significant, yet least valued, aspect of our faces is our brows. Although we don’t notice our eyebrows, they contribute to an ambiguous sense of confidence when they look good. Over the 50s may find it challenging to define brows because aging kills brows. Age and menopause affect our eyebrows, as they become thinner, like hair. Poor brows can give you a stern or furious appearance and the impression that your face is dirty or you are angry.

To duplicate your thick brows, simply use a black powder and an angled eyebrow brush. Fear not; it will be as simple as applying eyeliner. You can also apply brow gels and creams for the ideal brow, and you’ll be ready to rock your 50s.

The finicky things you carry are always what draw others to you. Wear whatever you want, but don’t forget to add subtle, eye-catching elements to your attire. Do not let your age kill your passion for style and fashion; I assure you that being in your 50s is the most beautiful stage of life. Create the 50s in class and show them that age is just a number. So, flaunt your look as you turn 50 with these five styling tips.