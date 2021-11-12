Which Flowers Should You Give on Your Anniversary?

Choosing anniversary gifts can be a daunting task. Fortunately, the one gift that can never go wrong is flowers. They are romantic, meaningful, and also easy on the pockets.

However, selecting the right flowers for your anniversary is another task altogether. You need to pay special attention to the meaning of the flowers, the preferences of your partner, seasonal availability, and a number of other things before you make a selection. If you’re opting for an online flower delivery service, then you’ll also have to inquire about things like average delivery time, whether they offer same day delivery service or not, whether they have stocks as per your selection, and most importantly, whether they operate in your city (or where you want to get your flower delivered) or not.

Here in this article, we have tried to make the process of choosing the right anniversary flower delivery easier by providing information about various factors related to flowers.

Official flower for each year of your anniversary

Did you know that there’s an official flower assigned for each year of your married life? Based on the flower symbolisms, each of these flowers represent a special trait of your relationship and the time you spent together. If you’re not sure about which flowers to gift your significant other, you can choose according to the list, and it will be a meaningful gesture for sure.

Year Flower Meaning 1st Year Carnation Loyalty, commitment, joy 2nd Year Cosmos Love and affection 3rd Year Sunflower Happiness, optimism 4th Year Hydrangea Appreciation, tenderness 5th Year Daisy Purity, Spirituality, True Love 6th Year Calla Lily New Beginnings, love and romance 7th Year Freesia Commitment and trust 8th Year Lilac Affection, admiration 9th Year Poppy Long-lasting love 10th Year Daffodil Happiness, joy, life

So go ahead and pick up the perfect flowers for your sweetheart according to your year of togetherness. It will surely mean a lot for your special someone.

Choose from the list of most romantic flowers

However, if choosing according to the anniversary year doesn’t work for you, you can also pick one (or more) from the following list.

Here, we have compiled a bunch of flowers that are considered to be the most romantic ones all around the world. These flowers are not only beautiful but are also packed with symbolisms and hidden meanings that make them extremely significant as gifts.

Rose: Roses are the most popular flower in the world. It is also one of the most romantic flower used for occasions like anniversary, wedding, Valentine’s Day, etc. Roses represent romantic relationship, passionate love, and strong feelings towards someone. Lily: Lilies are available in more than 70 different varieties. it comes in innumerable shades and patterns. However, the stargazer lily and the calla lily are particularly popular with lovers. Lilies represent love, respect, loyalty, and new beginnings. Carnation: Carnations are a close competition of Lily flowers. Their budget-friendly attribute specially contribute towards their popularity. Carnations represent selfless love, respect, fidelity, and affection. Gerbera: Gerberas are also very popular as romantic flowers. If you are bored with conventional roses and lilies, a bunch of gerbera will be a welcome change. They are available in various shades including white, pink, orange, yellow, and red. Tulip: Tulips are another strong competitor for the honor of the most romantic flower in the world. Tulips represent love, passion, the beginning of a new relationship, and affection.

Choose seasonal flowers

Choosing seasonal flowers have certain advantages. Firstly, you’ll get extremely fresh flowers. Secondly, the price will be more affordable compared to out-of-season flowers, and finally, sourcing them will also be easier because of their availability in abundance. Moreover, this will perfectly go with your seasonal décor and the environment.

Here’s a quick guide on seasonal romantic flowers

Spring flowers: Daffodil, Daisy, Poppy, Zinnia, Camelia, Forget me not, Peony, Lily

Summer flowers: Daisy, Cornflower, Geranium, Dahlia, Rose, Lilac, Gingerflower, Sunflower

Autumn/Fall flowers: Black eyed Susan, Dahlia, Baby’s Breath, Anemone, Protea, Marigold, Carnation

Winter flowers: Primrose, Witch Hazel, Yarrow, Narcissus, Violet, Ranunculus

Choose a flower based on her favorite color

Still confused about what she’ll like? Base your selection on colors, or more precisely, her favorite colors! It just can’t go wrong. You can go for monochromatic looks with a single shade and different types of flowers, or choose a colorful bouquet with multiple colors and flower types. Even a single flower type in a single color will look awesome when presented in a desirable way.

Most popular white flowers to choose from: Rose, lily, carnation, tulip, orchid, daisy, daffodil, jasmine, baby’s breath

Most popular pink flowers to choose from: Peony, Begonia, Rhododendron, Calla Lily, Dahlia, Lotus, Primrose, Zinnia

Most popular yellow flowers to choose from: Rose, Sunflower, Carnation, Marigold, Black Eyed Susan, Chrysanthemum, Primrose, Hibiscus

Most popular orange flowers to choose from: Birds of Paradise, Marigold, Tiger Lily, Poppy, Zinnia, Daisy, Ranunculus

Most popular red flowers to choose from: Rose, Carnation, Chrysanthemum, Tulip, Gerbera, Dahlia, Lily, Hibiscus, Anthurium

Most popular blue flowers to choose from: Iris, Hydrangea, Cornflower, Delphinium, Forget me not, Morning Glory, Aster, Anemone

Flowers like rose, carnation, lily, tulip, and chrysanthemum are available in multiple colors as you know. Creating a multicolor bouquet with these flowers will look stunning and make your spouse feel really special.

Or just select her favorite one

If you are still confused, just go with her favorite flower and we’re sure this will make her extremely happy. There are also other ways to pick a significant flower for your little celebration. Some women have names of flowers, and it’s cute to gift a bunch of lilies to your Lily! You can also make a selection based on a precious memory or a reference that have significance in both of your lives.

If you are still confused, just go with her favorite flower and we're sure this will make her extremely happy. There are also other ways to pick a significant flower for your little celebration. Some women have names of flowers, and it's cute to gift a bunch of lilies to your Lily! You can also make a selection based on a precious memory or a reference that have significance in both of your lives.

Really, when it comes to ordering anniversary flower delivery, there's no hard and fast rules that you must follow. Rather, go with your instincts and factor in the preferences of your partner. We're sure your anniversary celebration will be a memorable affair.