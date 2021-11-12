How Has Jessica Lynne White’s Profession as a Licensed Physical Therapist Fueled Her New Career in Digital Marketing?

Jessica Lynne White grew up in south-eastern Ohio in a very small town with a twin sister. Her family was caring and supportive, and she was always surrounded by many of her aunts and uncles and tons of cousins. Although White’s childhood brings back good memories when she thinks about it, it was also one of the stages that motivated her to step into the world of healthcare.

“My late grandfather is the reason I got into healthcare practice as a physical therapist. I’ve been a physical therapist for 23 years,” shares White. Ernest Gerald White, White’s grandfather, was a man who loved to hide in the kitchen and eat the leftover holiday pie until her grandmother caught him and reminded him of his diabetic condition. White’s grandfather had several heart attacks and had to undergo several quadruple bypass cardiac surgeries.

White recalls the incident when Ernest was admitted at the hospital and said, “I remember being in the hospital listening to the doctor say a bunch of medical words our family didn’t understand. Fearful and confused, I decided that day that I was going to go into healthcare, be an advocate for patients, and always speak their language so they felt included in their loved one’s care.”

Thirty years later, White was fulfilling her dream and serving as a Director of Rehab at a 240-bed sub-acute hospital in Santa Monica, CA. With the help of her master’s degree in Physical Therapy, she built a team of 35 amazing therapists and was satisfied with her career.

However, when the pandemic hit, and White was on maternity leave with her 7-month-old son, Kalani, it was a turning point in her life. She realized she was not doing enough and had yet to realize her true potential.

“I pivoted. Jumped full force into helping healthcare companies start and scale successful businesses through the power of social media marketing as health, wellness, and beauty brands,” says White talking about how she decided to use her previous experience to fuel her new career choice.

She decided to quit her job in the healthcare industry to explore the possibilities that lay ahead in marketing. White started her digital agency, Kickstartsocial.co, soon to help other brands (especially those run by women) from the beauty, health, and wellness industry gain traction on social media and digital marketing.

She knew she had the intellectual and creative acumen necessary to understand the demands of the niche industry one is working in, while handling social media actions. “What sets my digital marketing agency apart is that I am a Licensed Physical Therapist,” states White.

“I am well versed in medical terminology and the treatment benefits of the clients that I work with. This allows me to uplevel their marketing to laser target their dream clients with more accuracy and a less sales-y approach,” she adds.

Like many new start-ups, White knew it would be a bumpy road ahead for Kickstartsocial.co. However, she was ready to face the challenges that were thrown at her as she well-versed herself with the demands of her new business.

“I always knew I needed a team, and I needed to scale, and it was scary in the beginning. I was always cautious and calculated with my strategy. I did my research, and I began leveraging virtual assistants and outsourcing to service providers to allow me to be present for my family and still grow rapidly with a solid base,” shares White about her initial plans.

White has evolved into a wonderful businesswoman with the courage to undertake risks who is proud of herself and her team. She believes that when it comes to finding growth in one’s career, one should have the right-decision making ability.

During her starting days with Kickstartsocial.co, White had to struggle to change her mindset in order to view things from a new perspective. With a lot of time in her hand, she had taken an influencer course during her days of pregnancy.

Talking about how her newfound knowledge helped her embark on a new path in her career, White says, “And one day I just had to shift into the mindset that I have wisdom and a bank of knowledge that could help other women. And when I stopped doubting myself and started believing that I had a valuable offering, my business skyrocketed.

White transitioned into the digital marketing space by doing social media management. As her business Kickstartsocial.co grew, her team expanded, and she was able to offer more and better services like web design, branding, and lead generation to book clients for my partners. Today, White helps women entrepreneurs grow and scale their brands authentically through the power of social media with authenticity, grace, and presence.

This woman entrepreneur is confident that the firsthand, real-world experience that she has had over years in the healthcare industry will help her target leads for her clients. Moreover, being a female business owner herself, she advocates for other driven women and does her best to help them achieve their goals.

Although taking a leap into an unknown world, abandoning the safety of a secure job was a huge leap of faith for White. However, the owner of Kickstartsocial.co believes that venturing into this field was worth it. She;s earned her stripes in the digital marketing world with a good strategy and a qualified work ethic. ”Entrepreneurship as a female in the Health, Wellness and Beauty Industry can be overwhelming if you let it,” says this powerful woman.

In order to always stay ahead of the curve, White always looks up to her peers in the digital marketing niche to stay informed. She shares, “I have learned so much about the power of branding and having a well thought out strategy for attracting my dream client. Great branding requires passion.”

“I have learned that success is a bridge to be crossed, not a corner to be turned,” says White. While chasing one’s goals, giving in all their efforts, and trusting the process is the key to success. She says that sometimes, however, it is okay to fail. White’s adage in life has always been, “Success is a moving target, and the secret sauce is ME!”