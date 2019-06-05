Foods That Help You Preserve Your Hearing

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Foods rich with specific minerals can greatly increase the overall health and proper function of our bodies. Calcium is great for the bones and teeth, zinc is excellent for the immune system, but what are the minerals that improve our hearing?

In this article, we are going to talk about the goods that help you preserve your hearing.

Potassium Rich Foods

Potassium is a very important mineral responsible for regulating the fluids in your blood and body tissue. The reason why potassium is important is that the fluids in our inner ear are dependent on a steady flow of potassium. As we age, the levels of potassium in our blood and tissue tend to drop off, which further contribute to presbycusis – age-related hearing loss.

Potassium-rich foods include potatoes, spinach, tomatoes, bananas, melons, oranges, yogurt, milk, lima beans, raisins, apricots, and more.

Folic Acid Rich Foods

A crucial mineral responsible for generating new cell growth, folic acid has been found the reason why most people develop presbycusis. Multiple medical studies have found that people with low folic acid levels in their bodies are more likely to develop hearing loss as they age. Folic acids supplements are recommended by doctors to hearing loss patients and they have proven to work quite effectively, according to centuryhearingaids.com. Good circulation is very important for maintaining the hair cells of the inner ear healthy. Folic acids can be found in several types of foods such as organ meats, spinach, broccoli, and asparagus.

Magnesium Rich Foods

Magnesium is another important mineral responsible for many good things in our bodies. But studies have found that magnesium can protect people from developing hearing loss. Loud noises produce free radicals. These are very bad for your inner ear, and magnesium has been found quite effective in protecting us from the effects of free radicals. Those studies also found that a lack of magnesium in the inner ear can lead to shrinking in blood vessels due to lack of oxygen.

There are many foods that are rich with magnesium such as bananas, artichokes, potatoes, spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, and more. Out of all these foods, artichokes help out the most in protecting your hearing. An excellent tip is to combine artichokes with yogurt dip that will provide you with additional levels of potassium.

Zinc Rich Foods

We mentioned how zinc boosts our immune system, and zinc is also responsible for cell growth. But another thing that this mineral is responsible is for fighting bacteria and germs that cause ear infections. Zinc has been the subject of many medical testing and the results show that zinc is quite effective in the treatment of tinnitus.

Zinc, much like magnesium, can be found in many foods such as beef, pork, dark-meat chicken, almonds, cashews, peanuts, beans, split peas, lentils, oysters, dark chocolate, and more. The most effective food that you can eat that will have tremendous amounts of zinc is homemade granola bars. Combining dark chocolate with nuts will give you the much-needed intake of zinc that will be more than enough in helping you protect your hearing. Other ingredients such as oats, popped quinoa, raisins, dried cranberries, coconut flakes, and goji berries work wonders for your hearing. So make sure you tweak your diet with one of these homemade granola bars.