19 Top Nude Eyeshadow Palettes for the Perfect ‘No Makeup’ Look

If you want to look perfect every day without looking like you applied a lot of makeup, nude eyeshadows are the thing you need. There is a countless number of nude eyeshadow palettes, which might make choosing the best ones to be a challenging task. So, we decided to list the top nude eyeshadow palettes which will give you that perfect ‘no makeup’ look you strive for.

1. Kevyn Aucoin Emphasize Eye Design Palette in Unblinking

This nude eyeshadow palette is the perfect addition to the other neutral eyeshadows you own as it features three wearable nude mattes, two intense metallic shades, and a super shiny liquid shadow. You can use this palette if you prefer golden eyeshadows. It is an excellent palette for people with warm undertones to their skin.

2. Bobbi Brown Haute Nudes Palette

This is an excellent palette which leans towards pink and goes well with all skin types. Moreover, it features two large eyeshadow pans are filled with colors, which can work as blush and highlighter. When you apply eyeshadows from this palette, you know you’ll wear them all day long.

3. Dior 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette in 537 Touch

This matte 5-shadow palette is a combination of golden matte and peachy tones. The eyeshadows are long-lasting and perfect with people with lighter skin. This is the perfect eyeshadow palette for a nude makeup look.

4. Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette in The Sophisticate

This eyeshadow palette comes with a warm taupe, a matte beige highlight shade, a deep espresso, and a cool brown. It goes perfectly on medium and dark skin tones and it is the ideal palette you need for a sculpted nude eyeshadow look.

5. Edward Bess Natural Enhancing Eyeshadow Palette in Sunlit Sands

This is an excellent two-in-one eyeshadow palette which comes with six individual eyeshadows for a perfect sandy bronze look. It can be used both on your eyes and cheeks and it’s ideal for warmer skin tones.

6. Too Faced Natural Eyes Eyeshadow Palette

This palette features a cool mix of mauvey and peachy takes on nude earth tones, which is an excellent blend of mattes and shimmers. This eyeshadow palette is great for people who aren’t afraid to go too light or too dark.

7. Hourglass Graphik Eyeshadow Palette in Myth

This is a small matte eyeshadow palette which is an excellent blend of shades which go perfectly with warm undertones. It is considered to be the best nude eyeshadow palette as it offers rosy taupes, as well as, transitional shades and darker shades.

8. Maybelline The Nudes Wear Eyeshadow Palette

This eyeshadow palette is a great value for money which leans towards golden tones. It is an excellent pick if you have warm or olive skin. The shades are ultra-warm and a combination of metal and matte. What’s best about this palette is that it is an all-in-one eyeshadow, which also features black for lining the and dark brown shades you can use for smoky eyes.

9. Urban Decay Naked 2 Basics

This wearable neutral eyeshadow palette is matte and comes with 5 beige, taupe, and brown shades. Each one of the shades is cool or neutral, which makes sculpting the eye an easy task. This palette is all you need for the perfect nude makeup look.

10. Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Natural Eyeshadow Palette in Medium

This mostly matte palette is great for people with neutral or cool skin tones. It has 5 very wearable cool and neutral tones and it’s a portable palette for people who are always on the go. There is also one shimmery highlight and the palette comes with gold embossed with the iconic Chanel logo.

11. BareMinerals Gen Nude Eyeshadow Palette in Rose

This little compact cool nude eyeshadow palette consists of with six shades from very light to very dark, as well as, some metallic options. You can blend the colors and use this eyeshadow both for daily and evening makeup looks. Moreover, it comes with a huge mirror which makes this eyeshadow palette even more convenient.

12. Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Glambition

This nude eyeshadow palette is a unique mix of neutral, warm, and cool shades. The matte shades offer a neutral beige, a rose taupe, a gray taupe, and a true chocolate brown, as well as, a silver-flecked black, a warm bronze, and cool champagne.

13. Huda Beauty The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette

This palette is an ideal blend of intense shimmers and soft mattes for the perfect nude look. It leans towards rosy and consists of 18 shadows for a neutral look. It’s a perfect palette for people with orange and pink skin undertones.

14. Lancôme Color Design Eyeshadow Palette in Beige Brulee

This another great eyeshadow palette with colors which lean towards neutral or warm. It goes perfectly with all skin tones and contains blendable matte colors for the perfect ‘no makeup’ look.

15. Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette

This is a palette which offers it all, including matte nude shades and shimmer. There are 12 different shades, which lean mostly towards golden and orange. This buttery formula palette suits all skin tones.

16. Smashbox Cover Shot Eyeshadow Palette in Minimalist

This nude eyeshadow palette consists of 8 eyeshadows and matte and shimmer highlight tones. It can be used for a glam look or for a perfect nude makeup look.

17. Colourpop Double Entendre Pressed Powder Shadow Palette

This 12-shade palette is unbelievably warm and fiery. It consists of a mix of mattes and metallics with excellent pigmentation and staying power. This shadow palette is perfect for people with medium to dark skin as even the lightest colors aren’t very light.

18. NARS Duo Eyeshadow in Portobello

This is a matte neutral eyeshadow duo for the glamourous eye contouring. It is an excellent choice for people with warm and olive undertones. The NARS Duo Eyeshadow in Portobello offers one medium shade excellent for transitioning or blending a crease color and a slightly darker brown shade, which can work as an all-over crease color for light and medium skin tones.

19. Tarte Tartelette In Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette

This is an excellent eyeshadow palette which is a blend between warm and cool nude makeup colors. It offers 12 nude eyeshadows, from light highlight shades to dark crease shades. It is a matte palette, but there are also three metallic shades too.