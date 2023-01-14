10 Essential Footwear Every Women Should Have

Even Cinderella’s fairy godmother knew the importance of the right shoes for a perfect outfit. So, why are you wearing sparkly high heels with every outfit? They look good but aren’t practical or go with every outfit. So, instead of overfilling your wardrobe with tons of heels, go with a few pairs of footwear of each kind because the right pair of shoes can make or break an outfit.

It is true, and you can validate it the next time you figure out an outfit. In addition, it will make you realize how marvelous your OOTD looks when you pair it with the right shoes. So, if you are wondering what footwear a woman should own, then you are on the right page. You don’t need a million pairs of shoes, just a few good ones, like the ones listed below.

1. The black pumps

The black pump is an essential piece of footwear for any woman. It is a forever style that goes with every dress, skirt, gown, and more. A pro tip: Try pairing sheer sandals with black pumps to look super modern.

2. Ugg boots

Uggs are another must-have piece of footwear for every woman. These beautiful boots are made using sheepskin, making them a miracle shoe. It keeps your feet cool in the summers and warm in the winters while looking stylish—what more do you want from a shoe?

Cleaning them is easy too, and it works well with denim, making a perfect office outfit.

3. White sneakers

You must have a pair or two of white sneakers in your wardrobe. Isn’t it? If you don’t, it is time to purchase them now, as they go with literally anything and also look cool. From your workout ensemble to a midi skirt with a crop top or pants with a turtleneck, white sneakers go with every outfit.

Buy the best pairs you love, and your OOTD will be polished and effortless.

4. Ankle strap sandals

Yes, another pair of heels you should have in your closet is the ankle strap sandal. It is one of the hottest things to put on your feet. Put it on with your shorts or an oversized t-shirt, and see the miracle. Or you can try these outfit pairings with ankle-strap heels.

A pro-tip-For people with short legs or who are petite, buy a neutral or naked pair of heels. It will ensure your legs don’t look shorter.

5. Black booties

Black is such a wondrous color that it goes with everything, irrespective of the style of the footwear. That is why having a perfect black booty in your closet is essential. It is another footwear that goes with everything, from a casual look of jeans and a T-shirt to a work outfit. The trick here is to find the best booties for yourself. You want a heel height that is comfortable for you; do not go higher than what you can wear without hurting your leg. Also, go with ankle-high booties for the best look.

6. The slide sandal

Yes, have a slide sandal in your closet because it is perfect not only for summer but even for spring and fall. Wear black or neutral sandals or even a flashier pair; it doesn’t matter because you will look great. Wear it with a suit in the fall to look super cool and chic.

7. Loafers or mules

Mules or loafers are another essential shoe style that every woman should own. Having these comfortable yet stylish shoes can take an outfit from zero to 100. These are flat shoes with a bit of an elevation, so they look good, give you some height, and are also extremely comfortable. One of the 2023 fashion trends is wearing loafers or mules. If you love black color, have it that color, but if you are someone who owns tons of black footwear, go with brown or a neutral color.

8. A statement heel

Statement heels that are not black pumps or strappy ankle sandals should be part of your wardrobe. It could be in color or have sparkle; anything that takes center stage is something you must have. Imagine purple stilettos paired with a black dress or even a suit. How exciting and cool will it appear? Isn’t it?

9. Knee-high boots

Knee-high boots are always in style because they are so easy to pair with shirts, skirts, or even leather pants. A knee-high boot adds so much to your look, so opt for suede or leather boots. They are timeless!

10. Ballet flats

Another timeless style is the ballet flat, which is feminine, timeless, and stylish. They are comfy and go with most outfits.

Now that you know what styles are a must-have in your wardrobe, let’s quickly look at the best tips to follow to buy the right footwear.

It should have a stiff back: Check whether the shoe has a stiff back or not by grabbing the heel in your hand and the shoe over the heel in your other hand. It has a stiff back if you are not able to move it from side to side.

It should bend: The perfect shoe is the one that bends when your toes bend.

It provides arch support: The arch support of the footwear you buy is super important. Though you can add extra support if the shoe doesn’t have it, buying one with one is best.

It should be comfortable: The most important thing is to buy shoes that feel comfortable on your feet. It shouldn’t hurt, give you extreme blisters, or be tight around the toes.

To conclude, these are the types of footwear every woman should own. Also, when purchasing shoes, avoid low-quality options. Instead, go with premium quality, it may be an investment, but it will last longer and save you millions in the long run. Moreover, don’t buy any shoes because they are trendy; go with your style. Otherwise, you will have to throw them out in a few months.