7 Forgotten Haircut Trends That Are Coming Back in Fashion

Some of those classic haircuts that had fallen out of fashion for years (even decades) are finally back! This means new opportunities to experiment with your hair in ways you may have never dared to before.

1. Pixie Cut

Back in the 1950s, the pixie cut was all the rage. Often called the Italian haircut, it was a way for women to stop spending hours on their hair. The pixie cut reached a peak in the mid-1960s when Twiggy became the “Face of 1966.” Soon after, new short styles gained popularity, and the pixie cut started falling out of favor.

In 2020, the pixie cut has become a popular style once again. Today’s take is slightly different from the original – for one thing, it’s more sophisticated. A top benefit of the pixie cut is that it suits all face shapes. If you have a round face, you should add some volume to your hair to achieve the best results.

2. Feathered Waves

Jumping forward in time to the 1970s, we have feathered waves. This style has layered hair that is shorter around the face and features fine ends. You can curl the ends either in or out, although curling them inward will have more impact. Whatever you choose, remember that the key to this look is a flat top.

Many people were surprised when this style made a comeback. After all, it’s been almost nonexistent since the 1980s. It makes complete sense: feathered waves work with all types of hair and almost any length. The haircut is especially stunning, though, with large curls. It may be more effort to style than some of the other cuts, but it’s worth it.

3. The Bob

Let’s return now to another short haircut: the bob. This has a more extended history than the pixie cut, dating back to the 1920s. Back then, it was shocking that a woman would cut off most of her hair. In fact, hairdressers initially refused to provide such a haircut, meaning women had to go to men’s barbers.

The bob is another style that has undergone somewhat of a transformation. This year, it’s extra short and sometimes textured. It can be straight or wavy – whatever suits you best. This is a super-flexible style that works for almost everyone, although it’s particularly suited to oval-shaped faces.

4. The Lob

Right after the bob came the lob. With a lob, you gain all the benefits of a bob but have a little more length. It’s ideal if you have curly hair, or you want to put your hair in curls.

The lob was a consistent trend from when it first appeared in the 1930s until the 1990s, after which time it virtually disappeared. This forgotten haircut has finally returned in 2020. Again, it makes sense, since the lob works with all face shapes (although it’s especially suited to round faces). Plus, it’s a low-effort style.

5. The Shag

We haven’t seen the shag as a major trend since the 1990s. It was hugely popular for three decades, beginning around the early 1970s when Jane Fonda put the cut in the limelight. It’s no coincidence that the shag first became popular at the same time as feathered waves. The two are very similar – the main difference being that the shag has blunt rather than soft ends.

Also, like feathered waves, the shag is a versatile style that works with all types of hair. Once you’ve had your hair cut into layers, there’s barely any maintenance involved – you can leave your hair to do its thing. If you want to reduce effort further, there’s no need even to have shoulder-length hair. In 2020, we see short hair cut into a shag, as well.

6. Baby Bangs

Bangs in the 1920s were heavy with blunt ends. By the 1930s, they’d become short and curled baby bangs – the complete opposite to just a decade before. After going out of style for a while, these baby bangs then came back in the 1950s. A pixie cut or a beehive often accompanied them.

It’s been a while, but baby bangs are back once again. And they’re excellent for combining with a modernized pixie cut! If you opt for this hairstyle, a travel-size straightener will be a lifesaver, allowing you to keep your bangs in good shape throughout the day. You’ll also want to use dry shampoo to wash your bangs frequently without stripping the rest of your hair of natural oils.

If this sounds like a lot of work, that’s because it is. Baby bangs are one of the more high-maintenance styles.

7. Side Bangs

If you were a tween or teen in the early 2000s, you’re likely already familiar with side bangs. With countless young celebrities embracing the look at the turn of the millennium, all girls who wanted to be fashion-forward were styling their hair this way.

It’s been less than two decades, and side bangs are already back. However, they’ve changed quite a bit. They’re now soft (rather than thick) and blend with the rest of your hair. Want to have long hair but prefer to keep your hair up? This haircut will work for you.

However, you choose to wear your side bang, use hairspray to keep it in place – this will stop the hair from falling in front of your eyes. Another tip is to apply to gloss serum for a more pronounced look.

If your hair is too short or thin for the haircut trend you’d like to try, use hair extensions. You can check out ZALA Hair. They have hair extensions ranging from just 12 inches to 30 inches. They can provide you with the exact amount of length and volume you need. Style your extensions just like natural hair to achieve any of the above.