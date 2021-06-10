Free Spins in Online Casinos: Legitimate or Mere Advertisement?

One of the most exciting things while playing in online casinos is the free spins. It attracts punters in the same way honey does ants. Free spins promotion is always displayed distinctively on a casino website. It is the very first thing the punter will lay their eyes on when they visit any online casino. You can find this promotion on almost every online casino, but is it legit or just some honey trap for punters? We will answer all your questions about this today in this article, so let’s get started.

What is a free spin?

Free spins are a part of a promotion run by the websites to attract potential punters to their online casinos. It’s arguably one of the most loved features of an offer. For free spins, e-casinos may require you to make a minimum amount of the first transaction, after which they will offer you the promised free spins. Alternatively, the casino will give you free spins as soon as you sign up with them. Later they convert the winnings from the free spins into cash or bonus prizes.

Types of free spin bonuses

Spin Bonuses vary for different casinos. As you know, nothing in this world is truly free; everything that has a free tag over it has a motive behind it. So it is essential to understand what the casino is trying to sell you after you spin the reel using your free spins. By understanding the types, you will determine if you are committed enough to continue with the particular online casino. There are mainly five free spins bonuses that are available in the market right now; these are as follows:

Free spins- legitimate or not?

Before you settle down with an online casino, you must complete your research on whether the particular casino is legitimate or not. But how does one decide if it’s legit or not? To do that, you will need to create a checklist of a few things that will help determine if this casino is going to cheat you in the future or not. The checklist goes as follows:

Check whether the casino holds a gambling license from any prestigious institution or not.

Examine the fairness level of the games.

Look for honest reviews on the internet.

Examine their customer service quality.

After completing your research, you will be able to judge fraud from the good ones. This step is very crucial for starting your journey with this casino using the ladder of free spins. Free spins offered by online casinos are mostly safe and legitimate to play. On the other hand, it is also true that some of these free spins are fraudulent and are intend only to loot you. We will discuss this matter in great detail ahead.

Free spins- a legitimate promotion:

As discussed above, most casinos offer legit free spins, which are a great way to win a lot of real money with little or no investment. Winnings from free spins vary depending on casinos. To safeguard yourself from a free spin promotion fraud, you must always choose those online casinos popular among the punters. Do not ever fall for the honey traps of winning more by investing nothing or significantly less. Because 90% of the time, these are the fraud ones. That is why we have prepared a list of genuine online bookmakers that offer free spins promotion right now:

Drift Casino

Guts

5Gringos

7Signs

Dunder

Rabona

Mr Play

Twin

21.com

Regals Casino

According to this article, if you opt for free spins from the above mentioned legitimate online casino sites, you are sure to be safe from fraud.

Free spins- a mere advertisement:

The promotion of free spins can be found on the front page of the website. This position of the promotion makes it easier for new punters to spot and click on it. But it is not always a legitimate offer. A few shady websites use it as a spider’s net. They spin these very attractive offers as a net which are too good to be true. These honey traps can loot you of your hard-earned money. Casinos that cheat players with either fake offers or cheat them in a gambling game are called Blacklisted Casinos. It would help if you avoided such casinos. We have prepared a list of Blacklisted casinos you should ignore if encountered; the list goes as follows:

1X2 Gaming

21 Dukes

50 Stars

Ace Live Casino

Amco Casino

Aztec Casino

Balzac Casino

Bella Vegas

Betport Casino

Brandy Casino

Most common ways casinos cheat you with free spins

As mentioned, there are a few casinos that are notorious for cheating their customers. You should steer clear from them but by some chance, you run into their honey trap, you can identify their fraud techniques if you study their patterns. We will now discuss a few common ways by which casinos can cheat you. If we take the no deposit free spin promotion offer, casinos will advertise this offer like crazy and try to attract customers. But there is a way they can cheat you. Suppose you win $500 from 200 free spins of starburst. They can make you spend this money on other games by simply adding a line to the terms and conditions that are so minuscule that you will need a microscope to read them. This doesn’t end here; furthermore, they can also deny you withdrawal for your winnings.

Conclusion

Licencing Institutions prohibit these kinds of malpractices. Thus these casinos get a tag of Blacklisted Casinos. It is not very likely that you will ever run into these casinos, but you should keep caution. It would be best if you always went for legit casinos like the ones mentioned in the article. These kinds of casinos will never cheat you with promotions like free spins.