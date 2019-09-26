Frisky Eats: 12 Amazing Avocado Recipes

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Avocado is hands down one of my most favorite foods. Growing up in Southern California, we put avocado on everything. Hell, sprinkle on a little salt and pepper, plus a squeeze of lemon or lime and I’ll eat that bitch plain. When I go out to eat and see that a menu item has avocado on it, I have to stop myself from ordering that dish the way Oprah would, i.e., “I’ll have the BLT with aaaaaaahhhhhhhh-vooooohhhhhhhh-caaaaaaaaaaahhhhh-dohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh, please!” Make an avocado-based recipe at home, though, and you can be as excited about it as you want! Here are 12 avocado-centric recipes that are making me salivate right now.

1. Chicken Avocado Soup

Recipe here.

2. Avocado, Burrata & Tomato Tartine

Recipe here.

3. Avocado Smoothie

Recipe here.

4. Cupcakes With Avocado Buttercream Frosting

Recipe here.

5. Tri-Color Baked Avocado

Recipe here.

6. Creamy Avocado & Gouda Pasta

Recipe here.

7. Avocado Pops

Recipe here.

8. Avocado Fries

Recipe here.

9. Avocado Stuffed Burgers

Recipe here.

10. Corn & Avocado Fritters

Recipe here.

11. Tomatillo Avocado Dip

Recipe here.

12. Chickpea, Avocado & Feta Salad

Recipe here.

