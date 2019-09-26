Frisky Eats: 12 Amazing Avocado Recipes

Avocado is hands down one of my most favorite foods. Growing up in Southern California, we put avocado on everything. Hell, sprinkle on a little salt and pepper, plus a squeeze of lemon or lime and I’ll eat that bitch plain. When I go out to eat and see that a menu item has avocado on it, I have to stop myself from ordering that dish the way Oprah would, i.e., “I’ll have the BLT with aaaaaaahhhhhhhh-vooooohhhhhhhh-caaaaaaaaaaahhhhh-dohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh, please!” Make an avocado-based recipe at home, though, and you can be as excited about it as you want! Here are 12 avocado-centric recipes that are making me salivate right now.
1. Chicken Avocado Soup
2. Avocado, Burrata & Tomato Tartine
3. Avocado Smoothie
4. Cupcakes With Avocado Buttercream Frosting
5. Tri-Color Baked Avocado
6. Creamy Avocado & Gouda Pasta
7. Avocado Pops
8. Avocado Fries
9. Avocado Stuffed Burgers
10. Corn & Avocado Fritters
11. Tomatillo Avocado Dip
12. Chickpea, Avocado & Feta Salad
