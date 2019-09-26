Frisky Eats: 12 Amazing Avocado Recipes

September 26, 2019

Avocado is hands down one of my most favorite foods. Growing up in Southern California, we put avocado on everything. Hell, sprinkle on a little salt and pepper, plus a squeeze of lemon or lime and I’ll eat that bitch plain. When I go out to eat and see that a menu item has avocado on it, I have to stop myself from ordering that dish the way Oprah would, i.e., “I’ll have the BLT with aaaaaaahhhhhhhh-vooooohhhhhhhh-caaaaaaaaaaahhhhh-dohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh, please!” Make an avocado-based recipe at home, though, and you can be as excited about it as you want! Here are 12 avocado-centric recipes that are making me salivate right now.

1. Chicken Avocado Soup

Source: youtube

Recipe here.

2. Avocado, Burrata & Tomato Tartine

Source: cookingwithcocktailrings

Recipe here.

3. Avocado Smoothie

Source: eatingwell

Recipe here.

4. Cupcakes With Avocado Buttercream Frosting

Source: pinterest

Recipe here.

5. Tri-Color Baked Avocado

Source: foodblogandthedog

Recipe here.

6. Creamy Avocado & Gouda Pasta

Source: jakesgoudacheese

Recipe here.

7. Avocado Pops

Source: rachaelraymag

Recipe here.

8. Avocado Fries

Source: baked-in

Recipe here.

9. Avocado Stuffed Burgers

Source: everydayhealthsisters

Recipe here.

10. Corn & Avocado Fritters

Source: recipetineats

Recipe here.

11. Tomatillo Avocado Dip

Source: simplyscratch

Recipe here.

12. Chickpea, Avocado & Feta Salad

Source: cassiedaily

Recipe here.

Last modified: September 26, 2019

