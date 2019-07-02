Benefits Of Avocado In A Diet

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

With so many fruits to choose from today, avocado remains one of the favorite fruits for most people. Truth be told, according to avocadosfrommexico are tasty with almost any meal; for example, chicken stew, steak, pork ribs, salad, name it! Besides its great taste, avocados are also considered to be one of the healthiest fruits with a lot of nutritional values. Here are some of the benefits of having avocados in your diet;

1. Helps in weight loss

Obesity is one of the major problems that society faces today. People are very cautious about how they look and even the slightest added calorie is often a major concern to many. However, avocados can have a great impact when it comes to weight loss. Why? Because avocados contain healthy fats known as monounsaturated fats, which help in reducing your appetite and lower overall calorie intake. After eating a meal, you will feel satisfied for a longer time before being hungry again. Avocados really help to regulate food intake and will help you on the road to weight loss.

2. Rich in fiber

Have you ever constipated before? If so, the chances are that the fiber levels in your body were low. However, by having avocados as part of your diet, you will be able to kiss your gastric issues goodbye. Avocados contain soluble and insoluble fibers. These fibers ensure that the digestive system runs smoothly resulting in smooth passage of food in the digestive tract. This can also reduce the chances of getting colon cancer.

3. Skin care and hair care

By now, you have probably heard the fuss about avocados and beauty. Some people now have avocados as part of their skin routine. They use them to make masks with avocado and honey to make their skin glow. The carotenoids found in avocados can be used to heal sunburns faster as it hydrates the skin and provides pain relief. Additionally, people also use avocados as hair treatments to make the hair stronger and shinier.

4. Improves Vision

Avocados contain lots of antioxidants, and they also increase antioxidant absorption in general. As we age, our vision tends to get blurrier. Avocados contain two phytochemicals: lutein, and zeaxanthin. They are found in eye tissues to provide antioxidant protection. Adding avocados in your diet will make sure you don’t run out of these important phytochemicals!

5. May help to prevent cancer

Sadly, cancer is one of the deadliest diseases. Hopefully, having avocados as part of your diet may help prevent colon, pancreas, stomach, and cervical cancer. As much as there is limited research to this, studies have shown that avocados contain phytochemicals that inhibit the growth of cancerous cells.