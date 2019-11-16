Fun games to play with boyfriend

Games are important to keep the fun and engagement factor alive in a relationship, games like these also pull two significant humans closer and work on increasing comfort level between the two! Fun games to play with your boyfriend are:

1. Two truths and a lie

So in this game, either the girl or the boy starts with three statements out of which two statements are supposed to be a lie and one statement is true, the other partner needs to guess the true statement and the other two false ones.

This love game reveals a lot of secrets and helps the couple to check their compatibility and understanding, this game can be considered evil how secrets become a joke so easily while you play it!

2. Truth or Dare

So, as there are only two people playing the game either it can be turned wise or you can still use a bottle to spin labeling answer and question on each side respectively. In this game truths come out easy and the dares give the couple a chance to get their partner do whatever they want them to!

A few ideas of Questions and dares are:

Do you still think about your ex-lover?

What is that one trait in me that you despise the most?

I dare you to give me a foot massage for 15 minutes.

Kiss the broom-stick 50 times.

3. Stone paper scissors

No wonder our childhood was one hell of a ride because of this five-pointer game as if our mood and mode of the day depended on winning the round of stone paper scissors! This game is a free-time filler, so whenever you and your boyfriend tend to get bored stone paper scissors is it! All you need is your one hand and attention, so scissors are capable of cutting the paper, the paper is capable of wrapping the stone and the stone is capable of breaking the pair of scissors. This is how the game works, you swing your hand in the air 3 times and on the third time you need to point either of the three items towards your game partner and he will do the same!

4. One word one answer

For couples who like going down the memory lane and test one, another’s a memory, one word one answer is your ultimate choice! To play this game both the players need to know each other very well. So one partner will say one word and the other partner needs to rapidly answer the first word that comes to their mind and this goes on and on reciting their love story through a one-word game!

5. 20 questions game

As it’s just you and your boyfriend playing the game, you can either keep it direct and directly ask twenty questions back to back or ask questions one by one. The questions can be basic, personal or even exotic!

Some of the questions you can ask him are:

How many times have you met your ex in the past year? – (maybe let’s dig in some ugly truths)

What is the first word that comes to your mind when you think of me?

What is your wildest fantasy?

What’s the one thing you don’t like about me?

If you could be an animal, what animal would you be?

What’s the one country you would want to travel with me?

6. Stare game

Usually, children play this staring game in school or tuitions, it can be fun when you play this game with your boyfriend, this game can be played and enjoyed anywhere and everywhere also can be pretty exciting sometimes. This game, in particular, helps you bond better when you constantly stare in one another’s eyes, there’s this tension boiling in the air, be it physical or be it curiosity. Games like these give both the girl and the boy a chance to explore each other beyond their daily outlook and behavior, the curiosity multiplies and the scope of imagination widens at a similar pace.

I say, play these fun games with your boyfriend and you never know what’s in store for you!