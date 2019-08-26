Funding a Funeral? Here are 5 Costs You Should Account For

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Life is expensive – and so is death. Preparing to bury a loved can cost thousands of dollars. And it’s an expense that you have to plan in advance.

Today, we’ll help you with that. We’ll give you a break down on the expenditures necessary for a complete funeral.

Check out the list, and start planning!

1. Embalming

Funerals aren’t conducted immediately after death. There’s usually a waiting period before…

During that waiting period, there might be plans to ship a decreased person’s remains. Or, there might be slight delays before burial. And sometimes, there’s a waiting period to allow family members to gather.

During that waiting period, you need to ensure that the stored corpse doesn’t decay. And that’s why embalming is necessary. However, embalming can be expensive. It costs anywhere from $500 to $1000. And it isn’t an optional cost.

2. A Casket

Another necessary cost. After all, you need a way to carry the deceased body for funeral services. Caskets are the final framing for a deceased person. So in a way, they have to be high quality, while looking good.

Costs

Caskets vary widely in their pricing. Child caskets are the cheapest, with oversized caskets costing the most. Also, casket costs depend on the material. Wood caskets cost more (while providing more elegance). But metal caskets are often more affordable.

Options Aside…

Caskets can cost anywhere from $500 to $5000, depending on the supplier. They make up the bulk of your funeral costs. So proper shopping for a good casket is key to a low cost funeral!

Small Tip

Price doesn’t signify quality. And you can usually fare well with a low cost option. For a good combination of quality and price, we recommend visiting trustedcaskets.com. They provide a large showroom, with excellent delivery procedures!

Their shipping is quick and free, reducing any delays!

3. Headstones

That’s another major expense to account for. And a headstone can cost as much as a casket. But it’s a necessity. After all, you need to mark where your loved one is for occasional visits.

Costs

Headstones can cost anywhere from $1000 to $5000 depending on your choices. For an upright headstone, expect costs to shoot up. But for a headstone that’s flat, you shouldn’t pay more than $1000.

4. Transportation and Funeral Management

As is obvious, a funeral isn’t a process you execute alone. You need assistance to keep the event smooth and organized. So you’re often seeking the help of management facilities.

Over all, expect to pay up to $1500 for the management. And this includes…

Transporting remains to a funeral home.

Staff to oversee the funeral.

Staff to manage the viewing.

5. Flowers

You need a way to pay respects to deceased individuals. And the best way to do so is by through flowers. And you’re not just buying a bouquet or two. You’re purchasing flowers as decorative, which can be costly. Expect a flower setup to cost $1000.

Side Expenses

You’re not showing up to a funeral in an everyday causal outfit. You need clothes to match the occasion. You’ll need neat clothing, and often with an impersonal tone (like a suit). Plus, there are future costs take account for relating to arrangements (like inheritances, property splits, etc.)

In Summation

Death is expensive, and it leaves many loose ends untied. It’s a process that requires planning and meticulous management. But it’s a necessity to ensure no surprises. It’s an insurance of minimal trouble after a loved one passes away.

However, it’s not a process you have to manage alone. Don’t forget to ask for help, and take your time planning the details!