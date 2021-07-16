7 Common G1 Driving Test Mistakes All Beginners Make – 2021 Guide

Taking the G1 exam is the first step toward getting your driver’s license. Even now, teens throughout the world are counting down the days before they can apply for their driver’s licenses and begin improving their driving skills.

The G1 test is a written knowledge-based exam in Ontario that covers traffic signs and rules of the road. It’s the first of three exams you’ll have to pass in order to complete the graduated licensing system. It’ll be the only written test you’ll have to take. In-vehicle road exams make up the final two assessments.

As the first step towards a driver’s license, beginners make a lot of mistakes during this phase leading to the failure to get a driver’s license. Read on to know those mistakes so that when you attempt the G1 test, you pass it on the first attempt.

1. Not Bringing The Required Documents

The most common mistake beginners make in the G1 test is they forget one or two required documents. It is necessary to bring all the documents necessary to appear for the test.

Make sure you have correct identification with you before going out to take your exam. You will need the following items to complete the G1 assessment:

Valid birth certificate, passport, evidence of citizenship, or permanent/temporary immigration document are all acceptable forms of identity. All documents must be originals, not copies, and must be signed by you.

Payment fee: You can pay with a debit or credit card.

Bring your prescription glasses or contact lenses with you because you will have an eye test.

You may need additional proof to confirm your identification if the documents you give do not contain all of the relevant information, such as your maiden name. To satisfy the signature requirement, a marriage certificate or a health card could be used as a solution.

2. Not Researching About The Testing Process

Previously, many learner’s permit tests were conducted in person by MTO workers. In today’s world, most testing is done on computer terminals that are connected to the main system.

Whether your G1 written test is scheduled for tomorrow or months from now, it’s essential to know what you’ll be up against. If feasible, visiting the drive test office ahead of time and watching the testing process in action will help you calm your nerves better. If that isn’t possible, go online and learn about the different types of testing terminals you’ll be utilizing on the test day.

3. Not Taking A Practice Test

Take a practice exam or two to test your knowledge of traffic rules and road signs, as they are an excellent indicator of the types of questions you will be asked during the day of your examination. You’ll be amazed at what you already know a lot about and what areas you need to study more deeply. Click here to take a G1 practice test. Take the practice tests and exams again. This will not only help you identify any last-minute items you need to memorize, but it will also boost your confidence and allow you to sleep easier the night before the test because you know you’re well prepared.

4. Not Studying Regularly

This is the most common mistake made by beginners. They think that a theory test is going to be easier than a practical test. However, this is a misconception. People tend to fail during the G1 test more than they do at G2. It is necessary that you study really well before you appear for the exam.

Read all the handbooks you can from the drive center. Make sure you read about the road signs. Road signs comprise 20 questions of the G1 test which implies they entail a significant weightage. After studying, practice test papers and make yourself more prepared for the examination.

5. Not Reading Questions Carefully

You might rush through the test because you’re worried about the time limit, but this can lead to you misinterpreting the questions or answering them incorrectly by accident. Question-wording can be deceptive, so be careful not to misunderstand the questions or any of the answers.

6. Not Getting A Good Night’s Sleep

It’s critical to practice your answers and improve your test-taking abilities, but when the big day arrives, a good night’s sleep is your best ally. Go to bed early and attempt to get a decent night’s sleep after reading the driver’s handbook one last time and thinking about the questions you’re likely to confront.

You will wake up rejuvenated and ready to go if you get a good night’s sleep. You don’t want to be sleepy or sluggish because this will affect your ability to respond quickly to the questions.

7. Not Being Patient

When the test day arrives, you don’t want to rush or put yourself under extreme stress. Set your alarm for earlier than you think you’ll need to get to the testing facility and keep a buffer of at least 30 minutes to get there.

Giving oneself plenty of time to arrive at the testing center is a sensible choice because you never know when you’ll encounter unforeseen traffic congestion or other difficulties. If you’ve never gone to the driving office before, schedule a practice run far ahead of the test date. The practice run will allow you to map out your route and estimate how long it will take you to arrive.

Conclusion

Now you know the mistakes that you should avoid when you appear for a G1 test. We hope that you pass your examination without any worries.

If you pass the written G1 Test, you will be issued a G1 license. Before taking the road test for your G2 license, any new driver must have held a G1 license for at least 8-12 months.

Although becoming a fully licensed driver may appear to be a lengthy process, you may take it to step by step and learn what you need to know at your convenience.