Should You Take CBD Oil Before or After Your Meals – 2021 Guide

People nowadays use CBD oil for many different reasons. Pain control, sedation and insomnia relief are just some of them. The fact is that CBD oil has a number of proven medicinal properties and it is a good idea to start using it if there is a justifiable reason for it. However, in order to get the optimal effect of cannabidiol, it is necessary to use CBD oil correctly.

This means that you should use the prescribed dose at the prescribed frequency, and in the right way, but also pay attention to whether you take this product before or after food. Yes, food can play a significant role in the absorption of active ingredients and the manifestation (or non-manifestation) of their physiological effect. Should you take CBD oil before or after your meals? Let’s discuss this.

What is the proper way to take CBD oil?

You can find instructions on how to use CBD oil on its label. While this sounds like there is no room for doubt, the reality is different. For most oils, the instructions say that it is best to take it with food, and this is completely true. However, such instructions are often confusing for people. What does it mean to take CBD oil with food?

Does that mean you should take it before or after a meal? Also, many companies that produce CBD oil recommend its sublingual application, by holding it under the tongue for about one minute, and then swallowing it. The fact is that the whole story about the use of CBD oil is quite confusing and an additional explanation is needed.

Is it better to take CBD oil with food or on an empty stomach?

There is no doubt that it is a much better idea to take

CBD oil with food, rather than on an empty stomach. There is more than one reason why this is recommended, but the main one is that food increases the absorption of CBD oil, and thus its efficiency. As this oil travels along with food, it stays in the digestive tract for much longer and increases the chance that more oil will be absorbed in the intestines.

It is not uncommon for the effect of CBD oil to be completely absent when people take it on an empty stomach. And even worse, some realize that they need to take a higher dose to achieve the desired effect, so they take it on their own, which can be very dangerous.

What is bioavailability?

The bioavailability of any product is the amount of product that our body can use efficiently. When you swallow a certain amount of CBD oil, the whole oil will not be absorbed in the intestines, but only one part, and that part determines the bioavailability of the substance. Food increases the bioavailability of CBD oil and it is generally recommended to take it after a meal, although it can be taken before, but the effects are not equally strong.

After the oil is swallowed, it travels to the intestines and in the blood. After that it passes through the liver, where it is partially metabolized and the amount that will reach the blood again and achieve an effect is reduced. Therefore, it is recommended to take CBD oil sublingually, because the region under the tongue is well-circulated and the active ingredients reach the blood quickly. Plus, this way their metabolism in the liver and consequent weakening of the effect is avoided.

What kind of meals should I have before taking CBD oil?

According to some research, the bioavailability of CBD oil is four times higher when taken after a meal, which makes a really big difference. However, not all foods affect the absorption of CBD oil equally well, and some meals are a better choice than others for this purpose.

Since a carrier is necessary for the absorption of cannabidiol in the body, hemp oil and other oils that have this role in the product are used within the formulations of CBD oils. Therefore, meals rich in fat, ie. fatty acids of medium and other chains can be an excellent choice in order to increase the absorption of active ingredients. In addition, the resulting compounds limit the metabolism of cannabidiol in the liver and increase its bioavailability and efficiency.

Which food should I choose?

As we mentioned, high-fat foods are the best option if you want to increase the effect of CBD oil. In addition to the mentioned oils, coconut, olive and sesame oil are an excellent choice. Use them to prepare meals, for the purpose of heat treatment, or add them to salads as a dressing.

Also, there are many other foods rich in fat, such as nuts, meat, avocados, eggs, fish and others. In addition to increasing the effectiveness of cannabinoids, it will also have an optimal effect on your overall health, which is a big plus.

How do I take CBD oil and what if I swallow it right away?

The best way to get all the benefits from CBD oil is to first hold it under the tongue for about one minute, so that the active ingredients are partially absorbed in this region and show their effect immediately. If you skip doing this and swallow CBD oil immediately, do not be afraid that something bad will happen.

The only thing that can happen is that the effect of the product is delayed, reduced or completely absent. That is why we always advise sublingual applications, because that is the most optimal way of getting all the best things from the product.

Conclusion

The use of CBD oil is becoming increasingly popular, due to the great benefits that this product has. It can be used for pain, insomnia, anxiety, and many other indications. If you want to get the most out of it, it is necessary to use the optimal dose, as well as to take it in the right way.

Studies have shown that food has a great impact on the bioavailability and effectiveness of CBD oil and that it is best to take it after a meal that is rich in medium and long chain fatty acids. If you follow the instructions you will be able to experience all the benefits of this revolutionary product.