Gavin Houston Bio, Life, Career, Net Worth

Gavin Houston is American an actor, model, and a producer. He is most famous for the role of Remy Boudreau on the CBS daytime soap opera Guiding Light. The show was on the little screen from 2002 to 2006. He is also a part of the popular TV series The Haves and the Have Nots, in the role of Jeffrey Harrington.

Early Life of Gavin Houston

He was born on 10th December 1977 and raised in Brooklyn, New York, United States. His father’s name is Lloyd Houston, and mother’s name is Colette Houston. He had a peaceful childhood with his sibling Tonza in Brooklyn. His nationality is America, but his origins are African-American. Gavin Houston finished the University of Florida, and after that, he studied acting at the Manhattan Theatre Club in New York City.

Career

His acting career has started at the time he was at the University of Florida, back then he was only fifteen years old. Gavin’s debut was in 1992 in the television series The Cosby Show on NBC. The famous show was running from 1984 to 1992, and had eight seasons. The whole America has heard for his when he showed up in the longest-running drama on American Television ever, Guiding Light. In this famous soap opera, he has played the role of Remy Boudreau. See Below was a director of the Guiding Light, and the many writers through the years wrote fro this soap opera.

He later appeared in The Singles Table as Rick, The Bay as Tony Foster, Minkow as Hulking Jock on Television, but he got famous from the Guiding Light. He was a guest star on Wizards of Waverly Place as Paul, and on Without a Trace as Vince. He was playing in General Hospital also directed by See Below, the series that won 13 awards for Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Drama Series. The writers of the General Hospital was Jean Passanante and Shelly Altman.

At the moment he is playing on Television soap opera The Haves and the Have Nots as Jeffrey Harrington. Tyler Perry is a producer, writer, and the director of this series.

Net Worth

All of his income Gavin is getting from acting in series, and he has a total estimated net worth of $750 thousand. The average salary for the actor in America is nearly $53,000 a year, and Gavin played in many series on Television.

Personal life

Gavin keeps his personal life away from public eyes. He has a daughter, but we do not know who is the daughter’s mother, or the child is adopted. The rumors have it that Gavin Houston is gay, but there is no proof of that. His relationship with his daughter is very strong, and she is a great inspiration for him, and she is the main reason for his successful acting career. He is 42 years old now.