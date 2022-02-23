Are you a sporty person? How about someone who tends to play a lot of football games in particular? If so, you have probably played or should play Madden. In 2022, all the hype is about Madden 22. Madden NFL 22 is an American football video game based on the National Football League. It is fun and interesting to play but can be tricky when it comes to different ways of obtaining coins.

This is why for a lot of players building a strong and bulletproof team is crucial, especially for those who are super competitive online. You’ll need to dig into your pockets and buy packs, items, or players on auctions. Keep on reading as we break it all down for you.

How to get Madden 22 Coins Faster – 2022 Guide

1. Try out solo challenges

For a lot of players, this is the fastest and easiest way to do the task. Let’s not forget to mention that people enjoy solo games and everyday simpler tasks that can boost their gameplay. Each week in Madden 22 Ultimate Team, you’ll be able to match up against 4 new AI teams in Solo Battles. This solo challenge is about collecting battle score points that will help with the outcome and path of the game.

Solo Battles can be found under the “Play” section of the main UT menus, you can’t miss it. The best possible outcome? You might end up with 1000 coins as a reward for the completion of the challenge. Just know that there are three different updates throughout the week, such as on Monday 10:30 AM thru Wednesday 10:29, then Wednesday 10:30 AM thru Friday 10:29 AM, and from Friday 10:30 AM thru Monday 8:30 AM.

2. Try out different daily and weekly challenges

A lot of games have this option and this feature, and it all comes down to completing different daily or weekly challenges to get money, make a progress within the game or unlock a specific feature. Although it may be some extra and additional work on the sides, it can be a ton of fun! You can do this by winning two games, completing a set, and acquiring a pack. This is also easy to do since you can work in groups and with packs. For weekly tasks, this comes down to making 100 tackles or passing for 2000 yards to get 1000 coins every day. Blast Off is the most popular option that all players tend to go for and enjoy. If you are not much of a solo player consider weekly challenges with other online personas.

3. Try out auctions and trades

You can also try out Auction House and trades. Within the game, there is the ‘Quicksell’ option, which will allow you to earn training points while also quickly selling any type of platinum cards in return for MUT coins. These cards are ranked from 80-to 88, based on their popularity, performance, or desirability. The better the ranking, the more coins you will get for it in the auction or trading market! Your profit can vary anywhere from 13,000-to 250,000 coins. Think smart and twice before making a final decision.

PS: You can go to the binder in the My Team section to quick sell cards as well.

4. Be smart when it comes to packs

For a lot of people, packs can seem like a good lucrative deal (but that is a rookie mistake). The truth is that packs will rarely have a player worth spending money on. However, there can always be exceptions, but do not make a rookie mistake like a lot of people do. If you are running out of options and ideas, and this seems like the last resort left in your sleeve, go for this option. Go for packs only if you need a few players to complete a set.

However, the best pack and one worth spending your coins on is the ”Get a Player pack”. Open a pack each day to reach your goals and complete your mini tasks. You might end up with some unnecessary players that you can trade in for more coins.

5. Sign up for MUT rewards

You can also try out the MUT reward option. However, it is important to be consistent with this option and let it make a difference as time goes on, do not expect a difference in your coins overnight. EA automatically tracks the number of packs you open in the game. So, as it does, they will sort you in either a Pro, All-Pro, or Legendary category based on how active of a player you are. Every month there will be a special perk waiting for you! This might not be a coin, but it will be something that you can trade-in for your coins. Simply sign-up and let the EA collect your data for you without doing a lot of input. Be cautious and patient when it comes to this method.

6. Buy the coins

Don’t feel like being patient and investing a ton of work or time to get your wallet filled with coins? If you want a solution quick and overnight, check out mmoexp.com. With them, you can actually buy your preferred number of coins for your PS4/PS5, Xbox One, or PC! You can get 100-5000K and enjoy this quick boost option. They come at a cheap price, along with fast delivery to your account. Power leveling service is provided with handwork without any bots or illegal progress. They also let their buyers track Power leveling service status at any time. If you have any questions about the service you can always contact their skilled team, they will provide you with all the answers.

Ready to play?

Where do you stand at the moment when it comes to Madden 22? If your stats are not as impressive and if you want a bit of boost make sure to consider all of these top 6 tips and tricks. You’ll thank us later.