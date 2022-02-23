7 Tips For Understanding Airbnb Regulations in The UK

A lot of people think that renting their UK apartment or house on Airbnb is simple, especially since they only need to set up the place, take some photos, and post them on the platform. Though it does sound easy, the United Kingdom has different regulations for listing properties on Airbnb than other countries, which is why people need to familiarize themselves with the law first.

If you’re thinking about renting out your UK property, you must ensure that you do it according to the law since if you don’t, you could end up facing some serious legal consequences. To make things easier for you, here are the top 7 tips for understanding Airbnb rules in the UK:

1. There is an Annual Renting Limit

One of the first things that you have to be aware of is that in order for you to comply with all the laws and regulations, Airbnb will only allow you to list your property for ninety days. What does this mean? Basically, it means that you won’t be able to lease it for more than 90 days in a single year. Things are made easier for you since the platform will automatically impose this limit based on your location, thus, you won’t have to worry about complying with this rule.

In fact, there is even a counter that you can see on your Airbnb profile, hence, you can rest assured that you won’t lease your home for an extended time. Now, keep in mind, different areas in the UK will have different regulations, so, you might want to do some digging before determining what you can do. Checking this information is crucial, especially since you might be capable of renting your property for longer.

2. A Planning License is Needed if You Wish to Go Over The Limit

If the 90-day rule isn’t enough for you, you could always opt for getting a planning license that’ll allow you to rent your house/apartment for more than 90 days annually. This is something that is also called a “Temporary Sleeping Accommodation” license. To put it simply, it implies that you’ll have a plan in order to utilize a third-party program such as Airbnb to lease your property on a short-term.

In most situations, you’ll have to apply to your provincial government for obtaining this particular permit and keep in mind, if you neglect to apply for it and go over the said period without possessing it, you’ll be obligated by law to cease all the renting activities, but this isn’t the only thing you’ll be obligated to do – you’ll also be subjected to a really large fine. Additionally, as mentioned, each region has different regulations, thus, learn what they are.

3. You’ll Need to Pay “Council Taxes”

Back in 2015, a new rule was imposed that requires all individuals that lease their properties to pay a tax referred to as the council tax. Besides this, you’ll also need to pass several inspections in order to obtain certificates that’ll enable you to operate in the leasing field. For starters, you must have a gas safety certificate and you might also need to obtain a fire risk assessment annually. Don’t forget the apartment or house must have working smoke detectors, as well as an alarm for carbon monoxide.

4. Your Landlord Must Be Informed

No matter if you’ll be applying for a planning permit or not, it’s advisable that you check with your landlord whether or not they agree with you listing the property on the Airbnb platform. Additionally, you must verify that there are no limitations and restrictions on the lease you have, as well as the insurance policy you’ve opted for. By informing your landlord, no one will be suspicious of new and different people entering your apartment.

5. There Are Agencies That Can Help You

You might not know this, but there is a wide range of agencies that can help you manage the listing you’re planning on posting on the booking platform. In fact, they can help you with almost every single step in the process and by doing so, they’ll help you maximize your earning potential, you’ll have more free time, and don’t worry, you’re the one that will still be entirely in control of the property you’re planning on renting out.

Keep in mind, there is a wide range of companies that can provide you with such services, hence, before you opt for a particular one, ensure that you learn more about them, including how long they’ve been operating for and don’t forget, checking the reviews that they have from previous customers is a must. Also, comparing different agencies will help you make a better and more suitable decision, so, don’t forget to do so.

6. You Must Inform Your Mortgage Company

If you’re planning on renting your apartment or house on Airbnb, you must inform your mortgage company. Why is this necessary? Well, it’s simple to understand, many of them have various conditions that are connected to how the property can be occupied, and if you don’t want to be subjected to fines or legal problems, you must guarantee that you look into the terms and conditions that they have, mostly because you can ensure that you aren’t breaching the terms.

7. Your Neighbors Should Be Informed Too

As we mentioned, if you live in an apartment complex, your neighbors might find it suspicious that random and new people are entering your property, which is why it might be wise to inform them as well. After all, if the person or people renting out the apartment are noisy, they might end up making a complaint with the law enforcement, which is something that you’ll, of course, want to avoid entirely. Thus, don’t neglect to tell your neighbors about your plans.

Conclusion

No matter if you want to rent out your apartment or house on Airbnb, one of the most significant things that you can ensure is that you comply with all the laws and regulations in the UK. So, since you now know what you have to focus on before posting a listing on Airbnb, don’t lose time, instead, start planning!