How to Get an Online Casino to Refund Your Deposits

There is a special pain that comes with losing money at an online casino. Yes, you know the game has only two main probabilities- you either win or lose. But you still played anyway and hoped for the best. However, when the outcome of the bet comes out unfavorable, you feel a tinge even if the bet had only been a small fraction of your bankroll.

The reason for your loss may be attributed to different factors; wrong selection of games, lack of strategy, lack of understanding, or maybe mother luck didn’t just smile on you. That is not the point anyway. The real deal is that you just lost your bet and reduced your bankroll at an online casino.

Every gambler, no matter how experienced, has felt this pain and is still feeling it. Many even wonder if they can get their money back from the gambling sites after depositing and playing with it.

Can you get a refund from an online casino? Do casinos payout in checks? As an avid gambler with a fair share of losses and winnings in an online casino, I have provided detailed answers to the questions below.

This post will also cover the essentials you need to know about making an online casino payment, gambling withdrawal, and facts about online casino chargebacks.

How to Get Money Back from Gambling Site?

Let’s start by looking at the economic nature of gambling sites. An online casino can also be regarded as a business, and as you well know, a business provides goods, services, or both. Online casinos are service providers because they mainly offer you entertainment in exchange for your money.

So, when a gambler decides to play at an online casino, he/she can be referred to as a consumer purchasing a service from the casino site. Legally, a product or service you purchase from a business must meet certain standards. If it doesn’t, you have the legal backing to get your money back.

This is practical with good purchases. For instance, If you purchase a phone and notice some faults in it, you can easily replace it, get another phone, or even request your money. However, in reality, it isn’t easy to prove that a service rendered didn’t meet certain standards, especially if the business had fulfilled its promises.

Right from the start, no online casinos would guarantee you a win. The service they promise is that you will get to play real money games when you deposit, and you would be paid if you win. Everyone knows that the games at an online casino are mainly luck or chance games; while some may require strategy, their outcome is still based on luck. Any game can give you a win or a loss.

If you have played the game, you have used the service. Legally, that’s the end of the deal, and you can not ask for a refund because you lost. Unless there are serious faults with the online casino service, like the inability to deliver games or direct tampering with their games, which resulted in a loss for you, the fact is that you can’t get a refund from the gambling site.

This is why you have to play only with what you can afford to lose and be sure before depositing at an online casino. Because when you start playing with that cash, your chances of getting a refund are slim unless you win.

The best way to get your money back from a gambling site is to be good at the games you play and use an optimal strategy. That way, you can beat the casino and cash out your winnings using different payment methods like Visa, Mastercard, Payoneer, and e-checks.

What About Rigged Games?

Maybe there is one way to get your money back from an online casino. But as I mentioned above, it has to be a serious and illegal defect in the service rendered by the site. In this case, it can only be if the casino cheats you.

If you have proof that the online casino has deliberately rigged their games and set them up so that the player never wins, you can sue the casino and have the online casino pay for it. But the herculean task is finding the proof.

Since casino games are based on chance, it’s not easy to prove; the casino will likely reject your claim and opine that you are just pained because mother luck hasn’t been favorable to you.

It is also hard to find proof and charge the casino to court if you are not in the same country as the gambling site. Even if you happen to be in the same country, you need to get access to server log records and game codes since you need them to make your case in court.

Taking a case to court also involves spending money like attorney and court charges, and they can be very high depending on the duration of the case. If your winning is not in hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars, trying to get your money by proving that a casino has rigged their games might incur high losses for you.

You can easily avoid this stress by playing at a safe and legitimate casino. Make sure your chosen casino is licensed with reliable organizations. Also, read the terms and conditions of a casino before making a deposit.

Processing a Deposit

In answering whether you can get your money from a gambling site, I made mention that the only legal way to do that is to beat the casino and cash out winnings as real money. Before you can win real money, however, you need to play real money games, and to do that, you need to have funded your casino account.

Depositing at an online casino is simple and straightforward. However, before you fund your account, here are the things you should know.

You are not getting your money back unless you win or claim bonuses. Legitimatecasino.com has a detailed guide on how you can deposit and win big bonuses.

Deposit what you can afford to lose

Fix a playing budget and stick to it

Your deposit method can determine whether you receive a bonus or not.

Having known that, follow the steps below to make a real money deposit at virtual casinos.

After successfully signing up, log into your new account, and head on to the casino site’s cashier section.

Select deposit, and the casino will provide you with a list of their accepted payment options.

Choose any of the deposit options you are cool with and follow the instructions. You will be asked to input the amount you want to deposit and other information like your banking details. If you are depositing with a debit or credit card, you will need to enter your card number, CVV, card holder’s name, and expiry date of the card.

After filling in the necessary fields, you can then confirm the transaction.

Casino deposits are usually processed instantly. You will receive a notification that your funds have been deposited, and you can now start playing with them.

Things to Avoid

Getting your money back from an online casino can be very daunting. However, if you hope to do that, there are some things you have to avoid or else will result in the total loss of your claim.

1) Do not play at a casino that isn’t licensed or reputable

2) Don’t waste your time seeking the help of a lawyer, police, or solicitor to get your money back from casino sites. They won’t be able to assist you. The right place to start is the “chargeback” department of your bank.

3) Don’t tell your bank that you are a victim of gambling fraud unless you are very sure that the online casino is illegitimate. You need to build the right type of case to get your chargeback

4) Don’t slander the online casino or give it a bad review online just because you lost. You may lose your case and get sued.

5) Don’t skip the site’s deposit and cash out rules as well as other terms and conditions.

What is Chargeback?

A Chargeback is the return of funds to a customer. Banks usually provide it to owners of credit cards who are disgruntled with service and prove that the goods or services provided were faulty or not up to their expectations.

All you need to do is request a chargeback from your payment provider( your bank), and the bank will refund you and resolve the issue with the service provider.

Now the question is, can you make an online casino chargeback claim? Or, if you make a gambling chargeback, what are the consequences that come with it?

Theoretically, since online casinos are service providers, you should be able to make a chargeback claim. But it’s not as easy as that.

The main reason why you cannot chargeback online casino deposits is that casino sites can easily prove that they have fulfilled the promise they said they made to you in return for your money; the chance to play casino games. How do casinos pay out large sums of money based on a chargeback claim when they have already provided the service?

Disputing credit card charges online gambling is not advisable unless you are sure that the service provided was “faulty.” In the online casino industry, a faulty service means that the casino site is unlicensed, there is a discrepancy in their payout process, or their games are rigged. If you can’t prove these claims, you shouldn’t ask for your money back, else your chargeback request will be rejected, and you will lose your casino account.