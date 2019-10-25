Get ready to manage a professional team with Live Cycling Manager 2

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Do you like cycling and also enjoy playing virtual games? You are in luck! We are going to present to you the new Live Cycling Manager 2 app, a 3D realistic cycling game where everything is possible.

The Game

This game is not only for cycling enthusiasts, but it is also for those who love the sports business in general. In Live Cycling Manager your purpose is not only to win races. You also have to build your own club from scratch and take it to the top.

You can create your personal team and manage the training sessions and transfers. Also, you will be able to design race strategies, choose riders, and decide your jerseys’ team design.

Advantages

The biggest perk of this virtual game is that it allows you to be part of the whole process, from hiring bike mechanics and cyclists, to doctors, psychologists and even coaches, in order to create a solid dream team.

Game features

As said above, this game will make you able to train riders in concentrations all over the world. Live Cycling Manager 2 allows you to compete in different categories from mountain races to individual time trials.

Besides all this, you can arrange strategies for each competition and negotiate with manufacturers and sponsors to get the best bicycles.

You can play in two different categories: World and Pro, where you can take part in online races in real-time. The competition will behold against 18 other team managers to raise the level at the end of the season.

All the information about this new edition

Live Cycling Manager had a huge impact: over 80,000 people successfully tried the first edition. You can find in this web all the information of the new edition, in which they introduce great design improvements such as races in stunning 3D scenarios.

You can also take control over the physical condition of each rider, as well as the accumulated tiredness: thus, the cyclists can reach their best moments on the best races. Also, the most relevant developments included in this new version are the classification table and the offline mode.

Download

You can download Live Cycling Manager 2 from Android or IOS in all your devices and begin to enjoy this great game made for cycling lovers.

There are a lot of cycling game apps out there, but they all focus on actual bike training: great routes close to your location, GPS tracking, calories burnt, and so on. But Live Cycling Manager 2 allows you to have your own team and manage it like a pro, and that is why you cannot miss this app. It is different from everything you’ve seen so far.