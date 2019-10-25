Traveling Alone? Here are 5 Things to Tick Off Your Checklist

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Traveling on a holiday never gets tiring. If you think doing that with people is fun, try traveling solo. With travel information available on the internet, planning a solo vacation has never been easier. But when happens when you jet off all by yourself? Being alone isn’t the end-game of solo travel. You can be alone anywhere. It’s about creating lasting and memorable personal experiences. More people are toeing this part. Research data show that solo travel accounts for 18% of global bookings.

Ticking off items on this checklist will make your vacation worthwhile.

1. Do fine dining

So, you didn’t travel all the way just to eat. But unless you plan on starving throughout your holiday, you need to give it some thought.

According to HuffPost, the best vacations take food into consideration. Good food is like the icing on the cake for a holiday. Find out what the city has to offer to your taste buds. This isn’t just about the food, but the experience. Look the part. Dress up like you were going on a date.

You can be on the safer side by ordering dishes you are familiar with. But if you are feeling adventurous, try something new. Have no clue what to order? Feel free to ask the waiter for suggestions. You might end up discovering a new favorite dish.

2. Socialize

Restricting yourself to an indoor routine will give you a one-sided view of your holiday destination. Think outside the box. Engage in activities that locals in the area do. Do you wonder what their market looks like? You wouldn’t have to wonder anymore if you went to the market to get a few things for yourself.

Are there certain activities or events that excite you? You don’t have to wait until you return to base to experience them. Do them now. The location might be different, but the fun of doing what you love is the same. You are also likely to meet people with similar interests.

Getting involved in the city gives you the first-hand experience of what living there feels like. This is often different from the narrative in the media. When you leave, you can share your experience with others about what the city sounds and feels like.

3. Learn about the culture

Traveling presents the opportunity to see life beyond what you know. Culture differs from one location to another. The norm to you might be an anomaly to someone else. None is neither right nor wrong. Understanding other cultures broaden your horizon.

Try to learn a thing or two about the people. A great way to do this is by interacting with locals. Truth is, talking to strangers isn’t the easiest thing in the world, but it’s not rocket science either. Most locals are welcoming to visitors. Approach them with a smile, and introduce yourself. You’ll be surprised at how the conversation will flow naturally.

4. Partake in group tours

The idea of solo travel isn’t to isolate yourself from people but to have total control of your itinerary. Spending time with travelers like yourself can make your stay more exciting. These people are excited to explore just like you.

Sharing his expert view, The Tour Guy Co-Founder and CEO Sean P. Finelli say, “Do a tour activity or something in a group. Traveling alone is a luxury and joining a group activity, like a wine or food tour, in particular, gives you the opportunity to meet new people during your travels from all over the world. Enrich yourself with others, you may make a new friend.”

There are varieties of tour categories to choose from including art, horseback riding, nature, and scuba diving among others. The decision to partake in any of these is yours to make, hence, you are sure to have a great time.

5. Shop significant local items

If you truly enjoyed your time at a vacation location, you should consider taking a piece of it along with you. Shopping on solo travel isn’t an excuse to spend money, but to have a reminder of the city. Take your time to look through each item on display at the store. If there’s a sales attendant around, ask them questions you might have about the items.

Don’t be selfish. As you pick things for yourself, remember your loved ones back home. Get them some presents, so they can have a feel of the city too.

Conclusion

Creating an interesting checklist is a great way to have fun on solo travel. Rather than waiting on your departure day to come, you’d be wishing the days were slower. While you are at it, just relax. One of the benefits of solo travel is the freedom to do things your way. This would be defeated if you stress yourself out over things.