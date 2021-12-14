Can You Get Sued For Using Stock Photos – 2021 Guide

There are several content creators and marketers who simply download high-quality pictures from the internet for their content without even knowing that it can lead them to legal trouble and copyright claims on their content.

Without pictures and images creating content becomes difficult for content creators and marketers. If you are looking for premium quality free stock pictures for both commercial and non-commercial use then head on to this site FreeRangeStock to use stock pictures for free.

In this article, we will get insights on how to avoid getting sued for using stock photos.

What are stock photos and can you get sued for using them?

Stock photos are images and pictures that are licensed and cannot be used for commercial or promotional purposes without buying the licence from the owner or the agency. You can get sued for using stock photos without purchasing the licence.

You must obtain the right and permission for using the image and use it as per terms and agreement. If you obtain the proper licence and permissions you don’t have to worry about getting into any legal trouble. Follow these steps before using a stock photo and avoid getting sued.

Steps to follow to avoid getting sued for using stock photos

1. Check the licence in the photo

To use stock photos commercially without getting sued you must always check the licence before using the picture. There are different terms related to using licensed pictures from the internet. If you see a copyrighted picture that means you have to get a licence from the agency or photographer before using them. There are different types of licences and you must be aware of them before using any photos.

The most common and affordable type of licence for stock photos are Royalty-free pictures. If you get a royalty-free license you can use it numerous times after paying one time fees for the picture (maximum up to 300,000). There are several rules and restrictions associated with a royalty-free license that you must read carefully before using them.

Up next, comes the rights managed licence that restricts you to use the picture more than once. These are one-time use photos and the price for buying the licence is quite expensive which is based on certain terms. You will have to buy the licence again every time you use the picture.

The last type of licence is the extended licence where the rules are almost similar to royalty-free license but it provides more flexibility so you can use the photos as many times as you want.

2. Giving credits to the photographer

The next method to use stock photos for commercial use without getting sued is by giving credits to the photographer. If you are using a copyrighted photo to display your content you must always give credits to the original photographer or agency at the end of your content.

This is one of the simplest ways to avoid getting a copyright claim on your content. There are many stock photo websites where you don’t have to give credits to anyone or if you are buying the licence. You should check the licence agreement of the stock photo sites to read about their terms and conditions.

Many people still choose to give credit to the original photographer as a good gesture and to be on the safe side to avoid getting copyright claims and getting sued for using stock photos.

3. Don’t use pictures from Google

Plenty of content creators just use photos directly from Google and use them in their content. This is a huge mistake and you can be sued if the photographer or the agency has copyright over the picture. You must look carefully before using photos from Google in your content.

Google is just a search engine that will display all types of pictures available on the internet. You will have to ensure that the pictures can be used in your content for commercial and marketing purposes or the rights are reserved by the owner or the stock photo agency.

Using pictures from Google without confirming the rights of the image can lead to a copyright claim on your content, the owner or agency can file lawsuits and public humiliation in front of your followers. This is the reason you must always get licensed before using stock pictures.

4. Creative Commons

Before getting a licence from any stock photo agency, you must check the creative commons website and look for the type of photo you need. Creative Commons is a non-profit organisation that allows you to use free and flexible licences.

The website offers completely waived stock pictures so you can use and modify images as per your choice. Be careful while using the pictures from this website because the terms and agreements may vary associated with every image. Hence read the guidelines before using them in your content.

5. Verify the release of the image

It is also very important to verify the release of the image to avoid getting any suits. As per law, you cannot use photos of any model that can be identified, pet animals, popular landmarks, or private property in your content for both commercial or promotional purposes.

In such cases, the model in the picture or the owner of the property can sue you and claim charges for not getting their consent. Almost every stock photo agency takes consent and permission from the owner or the model before uploading the pictures on their website. But to be on the safe side you must confirm if the agency has all the rights to release the photo.

The Bottom-line

It takes a lot of effort and time to create content and you don’t want to put everything to waste by using a copyrighted photo in your content. If you are looking for an image you must check authenticated and trusted agencies. These agencies provide you with licensed photos for your content so you can avoid getting any copyright claim and don’t have to worry about getting sued for using stock photos.