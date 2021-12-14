Tired Of Monogamy? There Are Ways to Be Non-Monogamous That Shouldn’t Ruin Your Relationship or Marriage!

Every once in a while, things we like go stale and we get sick of them. That is the case with food, hobbies, and of course, our relationships. We don’t even have to be displeased with our partners, but sometimes we just need something fresh and new, and they can’t give it to us themselves, no matter how much we love them. What most people do is start fantasizing about someone famous, or they pay for porn sites and cam porn videos like on Camstreams and similar websites. They fap to people they don’t know because they believe that is the only way not to make your partner jealous. After all, it’s not really cheating because these people are strangers and you will never ever meet them!

But thinking about these celebs and models sexually can also hurt your partner, even though these people are out of reach and you will never actually be unfaithful because of them. Some don't approve of any form of infidelity, even when you are not doing anything wrong. What should you do in that case? Are there ways to stay loyal and faithful to one person, but also have new dalliances and have fun with other interesting people?

Actually, there are. In fact, there are various things you can try if you are feeling like being wild and non-monogamous, and the best part is that you can do them without enraging your partner. How is that even possible? It’s simple – they will do the same things to you!

Swinging is sure better than just fantasizing

Just because life is full of strictures, it doesn't mean your relationship should be. Or maybe you should make the rules fun for both! If you want to try something new, but you don't really want to leave your partner, here's something definitely more exciting – why not try swinging? You probably know what swinging is! Basically, you find a swinging club in your area, take your partner and you meet couples who will be interested in having sex with both of you. And it is even better if you know someone trustworthy. It can be so much fun and you can learn a lot from other couples. You can also get to know your own beloved one even better, right?

Open relationships will bring you both hot experiences!

This can also help. You may be tired of your partner and your shared routines, but they are probably also sick of you. If you want them to give you a break, you should also be giving and understanding. You can both try dating new people. You don't have to do it forever, maybe just for a period. Who knows, maybe new people will show you how much you care about each other? But the key factor here is that you communicate about it. You should share your experiences, talk about these other people and include each other in the whole process.

Polyamory is for the most ‘’restless’’ ones

When you watch adult content, you will often see orgies and all sorts of group sex shows. Isn't that enticing? Just like these people can sleep with many colleagues at once, you can also juggle multiple partners – just try polyamory. The next paragraph focuses on two main types of polyamory, and you can choose what both you and your partner resonate with.

A non-hierarchal relationship… or the opposite?

This can actually be a hierarchical or non-hierarchical relationship. If you are in a hierarchical relationship, you have a primary partner, and this is your most important person. You can goof around with others, but there is one person you keep coming back to. But you can also try a non-hierarchical relationship, where you have multiple partners and they are all equally important. And if you want that, you should let your partner try it too.

Threesomes and cuckolding, a kinky type of threesome

If you are still in love with your partner, but you want to spice up your sex life, or you need to resurrect your relationship, why not try occasional threeways? There is a type of threesomes called cuckolding. Basically, one partner lets the other screw around, but it has to be in front of them. Who do you want to be? No one has to be a cuck, though – you can both participate, not just watch!

Polyfidelity… is this even better than polyamory?

Polyfidelity is maybe just a synonym of polyamory, but there is a slight difference that may be significant to you. This term means a closed relationship style. You are in a committed relationship, but with multiple people, at the same time. But they are all together. No, you are all together. You are a group of people who are faithful to one another. This means you only sleep with one another and you don’t look for other dates, outside of your group. You have to be both sexually and emotionally faithful to a whole intimate group.

The Monogamish approach, perfect for the flirtiest of all!

And let’s finish the article with this term – the monogamish approach. This one is not the least interesting at all! This type of a relationship allows sexual contact with other people, not only your primary partner. However, you only ‘’cheat’’ on each other from time to time. Whenever you do that, you just inform your partner about it. They do whatever you do as well, and you can have dalliances at the same time, but this doesn’t have to be the case.

What approach do you like the most? Are they too radical for you and your significant other? Whatever you want to try, just talk about it with your beloved one. And don’t be a hypocrite – if they give you space, you should give it to them too. Together you can be strong, and these flings can even strengthen your connection!