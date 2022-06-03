How to Get Teeth Whitening at Home

Performing your teeth whitening at home; Besides being safe, it is a procedure that will only take a few minutes of your day with very effective results. However, the results may vary due to factors such as the color of your teeth, genetics, habits, and the constancy of your participation in the treatment. The whitening treatment at home can be done accompanied by the advice of your dentist. It can help you find the procedure that best suits the results you want and thus reach your goals faster. We recommend you visit your dentist if you have any doubts about the treatment that should be the most suitable for you as explained.

Options for your teeth whitening at home

There are a wide variety of options for home teeth whitening treatment. Options are classified into the following categories; tooth whiteners such as rinses that are milder in chemical components, to those that are more substantial such as whitening trays that you must leave on your teeth for some time or even leave on overnight, which can help you remove deeper stains. You must take the time that the treatment requires when you are doing it from home.

Whitening toothpaste

This is one of the most used methods; it is considered one of the most straightforward methods to safely and effectively achieve dental whitening. Although most commercial toothpaste manages to combat stains on your teeth, they do not usually give short-term results since they contain mild chemicals responsible for removing those annoying stains slowly. However, whitening toothpaste’s main objective is to carry out a deeper whitening. A dentist can recommend even these pastes. They offer better efficiency in removing stains on teeth as they contain more vital polishing chemicals.

We recommend brushing your teeth with the whitening paste for five to six minutes after each meal. These whitening pastes are very functional since they lighten from the depths of the tooth; they are composed of either carbamide peroxide or hydrogen peroxide. You can begin to see the first results from the second week, and depending on the consistency with which you use it, you can lighten the tone of your smile from three to eight shades.

Whitening mouthwash

Like most teeth whitening products, the main ingredient in whitening rinse is hydrogen peroxide or carbamide. We recommend that you ensure that it never exceeds 1% within the product. Like most commercial mouthwashes, this one helps reduce dental plaque, freshens breath and makes us less prone to gum disease.

Its use varies according to the brand and its peroxide; you can take an amount of whitening mouthwash between fifteen to twenty milliliters and let it act in your mouth for thirty to sixty seconds. It is enough that you only use it twice a day (in the morning and at night); generally, the rinses have a specific time of use; this ranges from two to three weeks, depending on the brand or your recommended dentist.

Whitening strips

They are almost invisible since they are skinny and covered with a tooth whitening gel; it is made of hydrogen peroxide or combines, which is the ingredient that helps achieve deep and lasting whitening.

They are easy to use; you have to carefully remove them from the package and adhere them to the part that contains the whitening gel to your teeth and let it act for thirty minutes; once that time has elapsed, you remove them and rinse. You will need to repeat this procedure two to three times a week to see initial results. This procedure is prevalent for its speed in terms of results; it can last up to a year with proper care, more about teeth whitening strips can be found on https://tandblekningbutiken.se/whitestrips/.

LED whitening light

The teeth whitening light is a principal instrument, also known as splints, which must be placed in the mouth; two are given, one in the upper part of the mouth and the other in the lower leg. These splints take the shape of our teeth.

Before starting to use LED light for teeth whitening, it is essential to follow some steps, such as placing a gel which contains hydrogen peroxide, which with the help of a cold morning, helps whiten teeth. There is a concentration percentage allowed for the sale of peroxide, which is 0.1%. This procedure must be constant, and taking the proper precautions and supervision is safe. Still, it is always recommended to go to your dentist to rule out any possible discomfort or allergic reaction.

Whitening trays

This is a procedure in which impressions are taken with alginate, a material used in dentistry for this type of procedure. Subsequently, plaster molds are made, and in these molds, some plastic trays are made to the exact size of the patient’s teeth in particular.

The previously created trays are placed on the patient, and he is given carbamide peroxide. Very importantly, the dentist teaches how to use it, showing the distribution of the product on each tooth.

The dentist determines the amount of product to be applied and its concentration. Depending on the case, it should be involved in a longer or shorter time, and it can go from 1 hour to 4 hours.

These teeth whitening are easy to use, and it is the easiest way to meet your goal, which is to whiten your teeth. This treatment needs special care such as:

The buckets must fit completely to measure so that the product does not come out of the buckets.

Do not put more product because it can generate irritability in the gums.

What type of whitening is faster?

Everything will depend on the results you want to obtain at the end of your treatment, the time you can dedicate to the process of each one and the budget you have to carry out your procedure. There are speedy whitening methods, but they are usually the most expensive, unlike cheap systems, but they take a little longer.

You can spend only 45 min and then keep a splint for 4 hours in a procedure in a dental office. Dedicate 10 minutes of your daily extra hygiene routine to a teeth whitening treatment at home. Both will give you very satisfactory results, and these can even go hand in hand to maintain the effects of teeth whitening for a more extended period.